One Horrendous Statistic Puts Titans Record Into Perspective

With a rookie quarterback leading the charge, the Tennessee Titans have struggled to get anything going. That's nothing against Cam Ward, but he's gotten the most usage out of his tight ends as veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley is set to miss the rest of the season.

Tennessee's run-game has been horrific, to say the least. Ward hasn't been able to rely on the likes of Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears, and instead is throwing to numerous rookie wide receivers like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

Titans Have Same Number Of Offensive Touchdowns As They Do Losses

The #Titans have the same amount of offensive touchdowns this season as the do losses pic.twitter.com/znyZH9cP2A — Wes Wisley (@TitansStats) December 4, 2025

Sitting at 1-11 isn't easy, but it's a big problem that they've only had 11 offensive touchdowns in those games. There have been three occasions this season where the Titans failed to score a touchdown, and that simply isn't acceptable.

Looking past their 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Titans failed to cross the goal line against the Houston Texans in Week 4 and again in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ward has eight combined touchdowns, seven throwing and one on the ground. To put into perspective how bad their running backs have been, Ward has one of the team's four rushing touchdowns. Pollard, who hasn't had fewer than five in the last three seasons, has just two this year. Spears has added one.

Is This Titans Offense A Lost Cause?

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in the season, it's hard to imagine things getting much better. Ward is coming off a game where he regressed, something that is hard to process after he did so well against the Texans and Seattle Seahawks. With seven touchdowns to six interceptions, it's crazy to think he's gone four straight games without a pick.

Ward will get better, but he's surrounded with players who either haven no experience or are past their prime. Tyler Lockett voluntarily left this team, leaving Ward with one fewer option. The Ridley injury certainly hurt, and Ayomanor is far from a WR1 in the NFL.

Without their run game, this offense is nothing. There's no point in running play action as no one believes Pollard or Spears are going to do anything anyway. In total, 41 of Spears 158 yards came on one run. He holds the team's longest carry of the season, one that accounts for roughly 26% of his total yardage. This offense is a mess, but they have five more chances to build some momentum heading into next season.

