3 Trade Destinations for Titans QB Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans may be working the phones during training camp as they try to find a new home for quarterback Malik Willis.
The Titans already have two other quarterbacks ahead on the depth chart in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, and even though Willis is still competing for the backup role against the latter, Tennessee could look to trade the third-year pro if there is interest around the league.
Here are three teams who could benefit from a trade for Willis:
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers saw Jordan Love take a step in the right direction last season after spending the first three years of his career on the bench behind Aaron Rodgers.
If you're a quarterback in need of development, Green Bay is the place to go. While Willis wouldn't be expected to supplant Love as the starter anytime soon, he could end up filling in if he were to be hurt.
The Packers currently have Sean Clifford behind Love, but he only threw one pass in his rookie year last season.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have Bryce Young as the clear-cut starter with veteran Andy Dalton guiding him along the way. They could also benefit from having another young quarterback learning with Dalton.
Willis would also learn a lot from new head coach Dave Canales, and he could possibly be the one to help him fix some mechanics that have plagued the third-year pro in his brief career so far.
Willis would go to Carolina with no path to the starting lineup, but he could possibly catch on as Young's long-term backup when Dalton eventually departs.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams also have no viable path for Willis to get into the starting lineup, but maybe there's a chance for him to become a backup.
Los Angeles signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be Matthew Stafford's backup, but his injury history is well-documented. Stetson Bennett III is also in the building, and he spent his entire rookie season away from the team on the NFI list.
Ultimately, it would like take a training camp injury to open up a spot for Willis on the Rams and any potential destination, but he still has talent that a fresh start and a change of scenery could help him bring out.
