Viral Comparison Shows Current Titans Outperforming Former Players
The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season, and the vibes are better than ever. Every player in Tennessee continued to believe in themselves, head coach Brian Callahan included. It would've been the easy route to fire Callahan and put rookie quarterback Cam Ward deeper into the dumpster fire, but instead, they held their ground and it paid off.
While it took a lot of luck, Ward led the Titans' on a game-winning drive. It marked the first of his career, but highlighted a pair of massive games for running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. There's no doubt Titans fans would love to still have RB Derrick Henry and WR AJ Brown, but it turns out those two players aren't exactly having fantastic 2025 seasons.
In fact, Ridley has more receiving yards than Brown and Pollard has more rushing yards than Ridley. One would expect Browns numbers to be off the chart with the Eagles at 4-1, but it's been quite the opposite. Henry, who's dealt with fumble issues all year, somehow still has fewer yards than Pollard.
Starting with the running backs, there are plenty of categories where Henry is outperforming Pollard. The Ravens superstar has four touchdowns, double the number that Pollard does. Henry also has four runs of 20+ yards while Pollard has just one. That one was a 21-yard run, nowhere near Henry's longest of the year (49 yards). Henry's average yards per carry is 5.0 compared to Pollard's 4.0, but Pollard's 328 yards is more than Henry's 317. With those numbers, Pollard is averaging 65.6 yards per game compared to Henry's 63.4.
Elsewhere, Brown has become increasingly frustrated with his role on the Eagles. Philly decided give RB Saquon Barkley the ball just six times in Week 5, a decision that immediately came back to haunt them. QB Jalen Hurts is a system quarterback, and Brown is finally paying the prize. The former Titans wideout has just 19 receptions (on 36 targets) for 194 yards. Compared to Ridley, those numbers are peanuts.
Ridley hauled in a 47-yard pass from Ward, his longest of the season. Later in the game, he added a 36-yarder, one that led the team to victory. For the first time all season, Ridley looked like the veteran the Titans signed in the first place. Against the Cardinals, he had five receptions for 131 yards. In that game alone, he finished with 10 fewer yards than his first four combined. After that monster game, Ridley now has 15 receptions (on 34 targets) for 272 yards.
