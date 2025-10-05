Titans Stun Cardinals for First Win
The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after an unprecedented 22-21 comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 at State Farm Stadium.
The game ended on a chip shot field goal from kicker Joey Slye as the clock expired to grab their first win of the season following four consecutive losses.
The team's comeback came from trailing 21-3 at halftime, but the Titans failed to quit and it showed in the second half.
Tennessee's fortunes began to turn around when Arizona running back Emari Demercado burst on a 72-yard run that was originally called a touchdown, but he fumbled just outside of the end zone and it was ruled a touchback, giving the Titans a break.
From there, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward took over, going for a pair of touchdown drives, one with running back Tony Pollard and the other on a fumble recovery from Tyler Lockett that was originally an interception to Cardinals cornerback Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
The Cardinals punted back to the Titans with less than two minutes to go, giving Ward a chance to build his legacy with his first career fourth-quarter game-winning drive.
Ward had stellar throws to tight end Chig Okonkwo and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which ended up becoming the deciding factor to get the Titans into field goal range.
From there, Slye connected on his field goal to give the Titans a big win.
The victory for the Titans is a massive feat after getting shut out by the AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 4. With all of the murmurs about head coach Brian Callahan possibly getting fired, this victory should give the Titans a ton of confidence moving forward.
The win snaps a 10-game losing streak stemming back to last season, so the Titans can go on their flight home with a happiness they haven't felt since last November.
The hope is that the Titans can use this win to build a streak and some confidence going into the rest of their October schedule and beyond to try and salvage something from this hectic season.
