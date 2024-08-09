Why Titans Could Flop Early
The Tennessee Titans are a team with a lot of new pieces all across the field this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The success of the team hangs in the balance of second-year quarterback Will Levis, who has a lot to prove in 2024 with the Titans.
The Titans helped Levis out by getting him more talent, but he has had to learn quickly how to mesh with all of them. One of the lone pieces from last year, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, is battling a knee strain that could keep him out for the start of the regular season. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon is concerned about Hopkins' injury and how the rest of the team will mesh around Levis.
"With the margin for error low for young quarterback Will Levis, the Titans could be doomed quickly if DeAndre Hopkins' knee injury cost him regular-season action to start the year. Levis worked well with the veteran receiver last season, and with Derrick Henry gone there isn't a lot else that Levis is familiar with in that arsenal. Doesn't bode well for a September slate against the Bears, Jets, Packers and Dolphins," Gagnon writes.
On top of learning how to play with his new personnel, Levis has had to figure out how to operate a new playbook that coach Brian Callahan has curated.
It's not the easiest transition to make, but the Titans have a chance to make some real positive change by converting to a high-octane, pass-heavy offense. Levis and his arm strength are capable of leading an offense like that, but if he doesn't have the receivers that the Titans planned to have around him, he won't be able to execute the vision properly.
The Titans will get their first chance to make some progress with the offense against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT.
