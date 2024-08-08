Titans First-Round CB Suffers New Injury
The Tennessee Titans are dealing with multiple injury designations in the secondary ahead of Saturday's preseason opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Thursday that cornerback Caleb Farley picked up a hamstring injury that will force him to miss "a few weeks." Tennessee also had Chidobe Awuzie (calf), safety Jamal Adams (soreness), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (rest) and cornerback Anthony Kendall (undisclosed) all on the injury report at training camp practice Thursday.
This latest ailment adds to the long list of injuries that Farley, a former first-round pick, has dealt with since before the Titans drafted him 22nd overall in 2021.
Farley had various injury issues during college at Virginia Tech. He tore his ACL as a freshman and dealt wit back problems ahead of being drafted. Looking to make an impact during his rookie season with the Titans, he suffered another torn ACL in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills that year and was put on injured reserve the next day.
He returned in 2022 and played in nine games but had his season cut short once again after suffering a herniated disk while also undergoing surgery on his back. Farley did not appear in a game last season.
Playing in only 12 games across three years after being a first-round pick has Farley headed for the "bust" label if he's unable to string together a few productive seasons in a row. The hamstring issue isn't as concerning as his previous ailments, but Farley's injury history will certainly cause Titans fans more headaches that they've become accustomed to dealing with.
During his time as a pro, Farley had tallied 14 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass defended. He had a career-high four solo tackles in Tennessee's 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2, 2022.
After taking on the 49ers to begin the preseason, the Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium for the second exhibition contest on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.
