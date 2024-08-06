Titans Madden 25 Ratings Revealed
Every year around mid-August a new version of EA Sports' Madden video game is released and fans consistently have criticisms. Madden 25 ratings have officially been released and the Tennessee Titans have some interesting results.
The consistent complaints amongst Madden customers is that the game is too unrealistic and they never add anything new except update the players. This year, two of the highlighted new additions in the game are a new Team Builder option, and new commentary teams including Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott and Brock Huard, in addition to Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis who have served for 8 years now.
Customers also gripe about the player ratings, whether someone is too low or too high. A good amount of the Titans players are rated fairly in this year's game, but not all of them.
Newly acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is the highest ranked player on the team at a 92 overall. This is pretty fair as he's ranked fifth amongst the position, but I do think he had a better last season than Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander who is ranked one spot above him at a 93.
Three of the Titans top-10 players are at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins rated an 89, Calvin Ridley an 83, and Tyler Boyd an 80, all of which are fair.
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is a bit of a snub with an 87 overall ranking and running back Tony Pollard is potentially ranked higher than some believe at an 86. Pollard is rated higher than a handfull of players who were more productive last season like Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams, Bijan Robinson, Jaylen Warren, James Cook, and Rachaad White.
The remaining Titans defensive back ratings consist of Chidobe Awuzie (85), Roger McCreary (80), Amani Hooker (79), Caleb Farley (74), and Eljah Molden (73). Newly acquired safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs have not been announced at this time.
Some other defensive starters include Harold Landry III (78), Kenneth Murray Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day, and T'Vondre Sweat (all 75), and Arden Key and Jack Gibbens are both a 74 overall.
Rounding out the offense, quarterback Will Levis is a 72 overall with 80 speed and 94 throw power, second-year running back Tyjae Spears is tied for the ninth highest overall at a 79, rookie offensive tackle JC Latham is tied for the second highest rated rookie at a 78. Offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Lloyd Cushenberry III are also a 78, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is a 73, and then backup receivers include Treylon Burks (74), and Kyle Phillips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (71).
Finally, the Titans have one of the highest rated special teams units with punter Ryan Stonehouse coming in at an 82 with a game-leading 99 kick power, and kicker Nick Folk is an 80 overall.
