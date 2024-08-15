Will Levis Appreciates Titans Investment
The Tennessee Titans had an active offseason. Signing marquee free agents Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to join Deandre Hopkins for what should be a top wide-receiving core. Adding L’Jarius Sneed, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs to bolster the secondary unit, drafting one of the top offensive tackles J.C. Latham out of Alabama, and replacing Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard.
The Titans also have a brand new coaching staff, starting with new head coach Brian Callahan. The one constant was second-year quarterback Will Levis. Levis talked about all the added talent put around him this upcoming season and knows this could be a big year for him.
"It gives me a sense of confidence that they trust me, for them to invest the money in specifically my side of the ball, it's cool to see the weapons and the capability that we have as an offense, and we've been able to show throughout training camp that they've made the right decisions in that way," said Levis. "Continuing to prove every day how we are going to be able to use these new additions and what our identity for the offense is going to be going forward, it's cool to see. It just makes me want to work harder for everyone in the front office knowing that they believe in me with the decisions that they're making with the roster."
Levis showed flashes in his rookie season. He threw for four touchdowns in his first game starting. He has all the physical ability teams look for in a franchise quarterback, and with a full offseason under his belt, there are expectations for a leap this season. With Callahan and all the new weapons around him, there won't be any excuses for Levis if he doesn't show that he is a franchise quarterback.
