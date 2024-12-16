Will Levis Should Still Start for Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis took a few steps back after he was benched in the team's 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
Levis' benching was met to cheers from the Titans faithful, a sign that the fanbase is fed up with its second-year quarterback.
With three games left in a season where the Titans are already well out of playoff contention, Levis' time as the team's starting quarterback may soon be over. However, based on where the team is, Levis should still get a chance to start the team's final three games of the season.
While Mason Rudolph did a decent job in relief of Levis, the chances he has of being the 2025 starter are slim to none, especially considering he is a free agent at the end of the year. Levis, meanwhile, still has two years under contract and has the highest ceiling of any quarterback connected to the franchise currently.
The Titans need to get the clearest picture possible on who Levis is and what he is able to do going into the offseason so the team can make the soundest decision possible on his future.
If Levis throws three interceptions in every game for the rest of the year, it's safe to say the Titans will look for his replacement. There's a very good chance the Titans may still look for his successor even if he plays well in the final three weeks because the inconsistency is too much for a starting quarterback.
All benching Levis will do is put a sign on the Titans front door that says "QB Help Wanted", when that may already be the case anyway.
The Titans should see how Levis bounces back from adversity and evaluate his total body of work in the offseason.
