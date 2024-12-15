Titans LB Evaluated for Concussion
The Tennessee Titans have gone through several injuries with their linebacker corps this season, and the trend continued against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, linebacker Luke Gifford suffered a head injury against the Bengals and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Gifford entered the starting lineup in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Jack Gibbens suffered a season-ending injury the previous week.
The Titans have had a turnstile at the linebacker position this season. Rookie Cedric Gray suffered a nerve injury in training camp, so they got Ernest Jones IV in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans then traded Jones to the Seattle Seahawks, opening up the door for Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens. Then, Gibbens went down.
Jerome Baker has also had a chance to impress, but he hasn't been up to standards and is a healthy scratch for today's game.
It's been a long season for the Titans linebackers, and there's no question the position will have to be addressed during the offseason through free agency and the draft.
The Titans and Bengals are tied 14-14 shortly before the end of the first half.
