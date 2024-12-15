Titans Bench Will Levis vs. Bengals
The Tennessee Titans are officially making a quarterback change.
After struggling in the first three quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, Titans coach Brian Callahan has decided to bench starting quarterback Will Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph.
Levis finished the day completing just 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards and three interceptions, which is undoubtedly his worst performance as the Titans quarterback.
The crowd at Nissan Stadium expressed their excitement when Levis was benched, cheering when Rudolph entered the game following a pick-six from Bengals defensive back Geno Stone.
Here's a look at the play:
With Levis no longer under center, it remains to be seen what his future will look like for the Titans. With three games left in the regular season, the Titans may look to move off of Levis and give Rudolph another shot under center.
Whether he comes back under center for Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts or not, the prospect of having Levis as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season has taken a massive hit.
The Bengals have a 31-14 lead over the Titans midway through the third quarter.
