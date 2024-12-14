Titans Sleeper Playmaker Earning Major Praise
The Tennessee Titans could certainly use some depth at the wide receiver position, which is why many feel they should pursue some weapons via free agency or the NFL Draft.
But is it possible the Titans may have an in-house answer?
Tennessee doesn't appear to have much behind Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but Will Lomas of Titan Sized has identified a potential sleeper at wide out for the club: Bryce Oliver.
Oliver went undrafted but signed with the Titans last May. He had been on the practice squad for the first couple of months of 2024, but was elevated to the active roster last month.
Since then, he has been getting some reps, and Lomas likes what he has been seeing.
"As the Titans continue to look for young players who can step up and make life easier for them in the offseason, Oliver has a chance to secure a spot on the depth chart as a contributor on offense if he keeps impressing when afforded opportunities," Lomas wrote.
Oliver has logged four catches for 72 yards since making the jump to the 53-man roster.
The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky in 2018 and spent three years there, but was never really utilized. Across his entire tenure at Kentucky, Oliver totaled just eight grabs for 125 yards and a touchdown.
He proceeded to transfer to Youngstown State ahead of the 2021 campaign. However, he didn't truly break out until his final NCAA season in 2022, when he hauled in 59 receptions for 821 yards and 10 scores.
Tennessee will probably search for more weapons regardless during the offseason, but it would certainly be nice if Oliver emerges as a legitimate threat in the aerial attack for the remainder of 2024.
