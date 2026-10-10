2 Bold Predictions That Could Decide Titans' Divisional Matchup With Texans

One day out of Week 5, the Tennessee Titans still appear to be facing an uphill battle against the division rival Houston Texans. Things haven't gotten any easier for the reigning worst team in the AFC South.

However, with the Texans also coming into this game at 0-4, the Titans have reason to be slightly more hopeful here. Robert Saleh did say that Houston may be "the greatest 0-4 team in the history of football," but the record doesn't lie. These two teams are entering Sunday's matchup on even ground.

I've got a handful of bold predictions for the Titans' duel. Either coming true could undoubtedly change the contest's outcome, and there's one to represent both sides of the ball.

Cam Ward throws multiple touchdowns

If the Titans are to find a way to beat the Texans, their offense will have to find a way to keep up with C.J. Stroud. Coming off his best game of the 2026 season, I predict that Cam Ward will throw multiple touchdowns for the first time therein.

Ward wasn't perfect last week, but his 222 yards and chunk of deep-ball connections inspired a new home amongst Tennessee fans. The second-year QB looked more comfortable in Brian Daboll's system. He looked ready to take chances again.

The Texans are allowing an average of 260 passing yards per game this season. Head coach DeMeco Ryans taking over defensive play-calling duties could have an impact in either direction, but the unit as it has stood this year presents an open window for Ward.

If he's really going to take steps forward this year, there's no better time to prove it than Week 5. I believe Ward will give the home crowd in Nashville something to cheer about through the air.

Both teams force a turnover

Defensively, I'll also predict that both teams force a turnover. Both Saleh and Ryans are former defensive coordinators (and for the San Francisco 49ers, at that), and each calling plays against one another should up the ante on that side of the ball.

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) rushes Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee and Houston have combined for just three interceptions on the season, but with disruptors like Will Anderson Jr. on one side and Jeffery Simmons on the other, we could see some loose balls on the ground.

Either way, I expect this one to get scrappy. Both teams are desperate for a victory. Saleh and Ryans are each backed against the wall, even if in different circumstances. It's a divisional game in which both franchises are trying to save themselves some embarrassment.

If I had to get specific, I'd say Tennessee turns it over through the air, and Houston on the ground. Stroud hasn't thrown an interception yet this year, though the Texans have four fumbles (two of them lost) on the season. Both were lost by Stroud.

It's a shot in the dark, but arguably no battle is harder to predict than one between two teams with nothing to lose. Expect the unexpected in Week 5, Titans fans.