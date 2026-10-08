The 3 Matchups Titans Have to Win to Beat Texans in Week 5: Can Tennessee Stop C.J. Stroud?

The Tennessee Titans are widely doubted against the Houston Texans this Sunday, despite returning from a two-game road stint. Titans fans are used to that song and dance by now.

Tennessee remains in pursuit of their first win, and Week 5 is specifically important due to it being their AFC South debut. For reference, the Titans went 0-6 in the divison last season. It was the first time they hit that low bar since the division's inception in 2002.

To say that the pressure is high for the Titans to find a way this week would be putting it lightly. Here are three matchups Tennessee has to find a way to win in order to come out on top on the scoreboard.

JC Latham vs. Will Anderson Jr.

JC Latham has sneakily developed into one of the best RTs in the NFL in his third year with the Titans. He's yet to allow a sack this season, and is finally looking every part of the elite player Tennessee needs him to be.

Facing off against DE Will Anderson Jr., Latham will face his most important matchup of the season - perhaps even of his young career. With RG Fernando Carmona's absence already impacting the o-line, Latham being pitted against a defender like Anderson could make or break Ward's ability to make plays in the pocket.

Latham called the face-off a "battle of respect" as he looks to limit the 4.5-sack defender this coming Sunday. This is Latham's chance to plant his flag in what appears to be real long-term growth.

Titans' secondary vs. C.J. Stroud

This is the big one. The Texans may be 0-4, but C.J. Stroud's revenge tour after his four-interception performance in the playoffs last season is very much alive.

Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stroud has five touchdowns to zero interceptions this season. He's led the Texans to 30+ points in two of their four games, and has thrown more than 340 yards twice this year. PFF statistics have him in the league's top 10 in overall grade, passing yards (1141), and passing scores.

An expectedly healthy Titans' secondary, which Saleh acknowledged today "hasn't been great" adjusting to his system this season, will have to counter one of the most explosive passing offenses in the NFL.

For an 0-4 team, it simply is no longer a matter of paced development and inch-by-inch progress. If the Titans want to salvage this season as Saleh believes they can, what is arguably their weakest defensive unit will have to play above the line.

Robert Saleh vs. DeMeco Ryans

With defensive-minded coach DeMeco Ryans taking over play-calling duties on that side of the ball in Week 5, it will be a battle between Saleh and Ryans on the sideline.

Saleh already lost a similar duel to Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets at the beginning of this season. The secondary stopping Stroud is one thing, but with a new play-caller in place for Houston, we'll get to see two specialized defenses in direct comparison.

The head coach dove into what he dubbed a "unique" zone system for Tennessee today, as compared to match or man coverage. It's a compelling conversation that hasn't yet translated to consistent success on the field, even with pivotal veterans like DE Jacob Martin and EDGE Jermaine Johnson finally beginning to show progress under Saleh.

It must translate in Week 5 if the Titans are to pull off what is being perceived as an upset.