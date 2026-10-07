Titans' Cam Ward Has Less Time to Prove He's "The One" Than You Might Think

The journey for every young QB is different. It took Bryce Young the better part of three seasons to settle in with the Carolina Panthers after being thrown into the fire as a first overall pick. Fernando Mendoza, on the other hand, was just taken first by the Las Vegas Raiders to sit and learn behind Kirk Cousins. Cam Ward's scenario with the Tennessee Titans leans toward the former, of course.

Only, Ward may not have the same benefit of time to come into his own. Four games into his sophomore year, the Miami product seems to be battling regression. His accuracy has hardly improved, and looks downfield have become more scarce.

Where other passers have a runway paved for their progression, Ward appears to be falling behind his fellow young playmakers in Tennessee. Quickly, at least as far as I'm concerned, what was "Carnell Tate has to make things easier on Ward" has become "Ward has to make things easier on Tate."

Ward himself said as much in Wednesday's press conference.

Priorities are shifting for the Titans

Some things were bound to change when Robert Saleh was brought in to replace Brian Callahan. It was Callahan, after all, who was here when Ward was drafted. That's an offensive-minded coach being fitted with weapons that suit his profile.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is selected as the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate may have been drafted under Saleh, but EDGE Keldric Faulk and LB Anthony Hill Jr. were, too. To that point, it's unsurprising that the Titans' offense has been the team's weaker side this season. Saleh's defensive play-calling is the closest thing this team has to an identity right now.

The history of QBs picked first overall suggests that their development will come along eventually. In fact, every QB taken first from the 2016 NFL Draft on still has a starting job today, save for the aforementioned Mendoza.

Ward, however, has the worst record of any of those guys through the first 21 games of his career, at 3-18. I'd argue that he has less room for error within the walls of a desperate franchise facing their second straight failed rebuild.

Ward has less room for error than his contemporaries

Saleh is far from a surefire failure, that's not a discussion. He's winless through four games, but we haven't really seen what the head coach will do when his back is against the wall and a tough decision has to be made. Ward being benched has already been brought up.

After the Titans' QB threw a game-losing interception to the New York Giants in Week 3, Saleh was asked about the possibility of sitting Ward. Mind you, the Panthers did the same thing in Young's second year before he ultimately found his footing.

Saleh responded with an unceremonious "no," and that was that. Ward did go on to have his best game of the season in Week 4's loss to the Ravens, but that still only amounted to one score, 222 yards, and a pick.

I'm not saying that the Titans should be ready to go ahead and can the guy, but would a second coach be fired with Ward under center before a change is made? I don't think so, especially not if Saleh keeps fielding solid draft picks and defensive improvements.

The further we progress into his second season, the more crucial Ward's own progression becomes. Tennessee can only wait and see for so much longer.