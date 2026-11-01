Titans' Road Duel vs. Bengals: 2 Ways Tennessee Can Spark Hope... Even in a Loss

We'll say it over and over again: Moral victories don't count for much. At the same time, the Tennessee Titans have counted few actual victories this season. At 1-6, and now having traded away their best player, it's about taking what you can if you're Tennessee at this point.

What's exciting about the guys that remain? What can Robert Saleh and Mike Borgonzi build on alongside their newly-acquired draft assets? Are the young players still developing as needed? These are the questions Tennessee should be asking right now.

Of course, an actual win is the ultimate positive - but without the shorthanded Titans surprising a 4-2 playoff team on the road, here are two ways Tennessee can generate some positivity even if they do fall short today.

Defensive line steps up without Jeffery Simmons

In the absence of Simmons, the Titans desperately need other members of the defensive line to step up. This is a unit that looked weak enough with Simmons as-was; without him, the outlook is bleak for the forseeable future.

Still, with Jonah Laulu being picked up off waivers and Nazir Stackhouse seeing a recent uptick in snaps (and production), there are pieces here that have the opportunity to prove themselves.

Between now and the offseason, guys on the d-line are essentially auditioning to keep their spots post-draft and however else Saleh decides to shake things up prior to his second year. Few players are safe (outside of veterans like John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II).

That makes for shifting sands in the future, but a massive window for multiple players right now. Seeing Laulu, Stackhouse, or someone else produce would be a solid sign of progress in Week 8.

Cam Ward quiets the noise in hostile road environment

To say that the stove is boiling under Cam Ward right now would be an understatement. Not only has his recent play caused doubt about his future as the team's leader, but the Simmons trade opened the door to worry about how this franchise actually feels about him.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during pre-game warmups against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no longer unfair to say that Ward could soon be short on time as the undisputed starter in Nashville. He's thrown for 200+ yards only one time this season. His 4-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the simplest way to show he's fallen behind in year two.

But with a solid showing at Paycor Stadium fresh off a roster-shaking move? Ward could buy himself a bit of faith amidst a sea of unanswered questions for Tennessee.

The climb is tough with his favorite target, rookie WR Carnell Tate, confirmed to sit for the contest. All the same, the gate remains open for Ward to re-earn the hope that he gave this franchise when he was taken first overall last year. That hope would go a long way for the Titans right now.