3 Current Titans Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Tennessee Titans will be an interesting team to watch once it gets started. The team definitely wants to take a step forward in 2026, and adding some immediate contributors in the draft could help accomplish that.

General manager Mike Borgonzi recently explained that his team could draft right this second if they had to. Borgonzi managed to find a few quality starters in last year's draft, but will he be able to do so again in 2026? The team has nine picks to work with, so that's plenty of opportunities to add impact players.

Assuming Borgonzi nails this draft, several veterans on the roster could be affected. Today, let's identify three current Titans who could lose their jobs on draft night.

Tony Pollard, RB

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On the surface, it seems a little disrespectful to suggest Tony Pollard is about to lose his starting spot. After all, the veteran has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, including the last two seasons with the Titans.

Pollard is a perfectly fine starting running back. However, the Titans will likely have the chance to draft Jeremiyah Love, who is a truly elite running back. Pollard is about to turn 29 and is entering the final year of his deal. The Titans obviously need to think about the future of the position, and Love is easily the best running back in this class.

If the Titans don't take Love in the first round, then Pollard will likely keep his starting spot for the 2026 season. If Love does end up in Nashville, expect Pollard to still play a role, albeit a smaller one.

Cordell Volson, RG

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Titans brought in Cordell Volson this offseason on a cheap, one-year deal. It's a prove-it deal for Volson, who was benched at the end of the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and then missed the entire 2025 season with an injury.

In the past, Volson has looked like a solid starting guard. The guard started 48 games for the Bengals in three seasons and has experience at every position on the line, except center, going back to his college days.

However, it's hard to believe the Titans will rely on Volson to be the starter without a real competition. The team obviously won't draft a guard with the No. 4 pick, but they could take one as early as the second round. If that ends up happening, Volson would likely be the backup guard instead of the starting right guard once the season begins.

Olu Oladejo, EDGE

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Titans added Jermaine Johnson II and Jacob Martin to the edge rusher group in free agency, but more depth is still needed. Johnson will start on one side, while Martin, Jaylen Harrell, and 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo will battle for the other starting role.

If the season started tomorrow, Oladejo would likely start due to his status as a high draft pick. However, after playing in just six games and recording zero sacks as a rookie, it's obvious that Oladejo still has much to prove. As a result, it seems incredibly unlikely that Oladejo will still be a starter after the conclusion of the draft.

Don't expect the Titans to give up on Oladejo completely just yet. Instead, the UCLA product will likely be relegated to a rotational and special teams role.