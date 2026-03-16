Veteran RB Remains an Outlier on Titans' Roster

The Tennessee Titans have, time and time again, made concerted efforts throughout the postseason to address particular roster needs, both by way of free agency and the trade market.

Wan’Dale Robinson at least began to meet a need at wide receiver, while the likes of John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and Alontae Taylor bridge gaps on defense across the board. Yet, at one position, the Titans have remained radio silent.

Consider the team’s backfield. Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame has picked up significant steam as a high-potential pick for Tennessee at No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft. That, amongst all the moves, may make Tony Pollard a real outlier.

An Outlier in the Backfield

Love is far from a definite selection, as the draft won’t come until April, but he’s also by far the draftee with the most pre-event noise for the Titans.

If that comes to fruition, it’ll naturally leave onlookers wondering what the plan is for Pollard. Because, despite a fair 2025-26 campaign, the veteran looks closer to the likes of L’Jarius Sneed and Calvin Ridley than he does Cam Ward and Chimere Dike.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and running back Tony Pollard (20) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With five touchdowns and having just broken the 1,000-yard mark, Pollard certainly has value outside of Nashville and again, to some extent, in the city. But with fourth-year back Tyjae Spears in tow and the Titans' roster taking on a younger look and feel, the back could be on his way out by one method or another.

Not to mention that, if Pollard is cut, Tennessee would be set to save an additional share of funds in the $7 million range on top of their already league-leading cap ceiling. That isn't a necessary measure by any means, but the Titans still have questions on either side of the ball that could be answered.

Drafting Love and spending money to answer those questions, even if it means cutting Pollard for extra comfort, could be an ideal route.

An Ideal Route

Of course, Pollard's departure isn't necessary for the Titans' ongoing rebuild under Robert Saleh to be rendered a success. Much like the aforementioned Ridley, he could operate as a holdover in a less significant role to (expected) decent efficiency.

But it appears that the back's best days are behind him, and as the franchise pushed forward into a new era and with a new identity, something will have to give in regard to Pollard's role sooner rather than later.

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