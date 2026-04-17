25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Tennessee Titans Ranked by Round & Impact

Robert Saleh is preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Saleh was brought in to replace Brian Callahan, who went just 4-19 during his time at the helm.

Saleh already has some key pieces at his disposal, such as promising young quarterback Cam Ward. However, the hard part is going to be solidifying the roster around Ward, and Saleh will definitely be looking to add multiple difference-makers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

General manager Mike Borgonzi snagged several quality players in his first draft with the Titans, such as Ward, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. Another solid draft in 2026 could give the Titans enough pieces to actually jump back into contention once again. With needs on both sides of the ball, here's a look at the five top players, ranked by how high they could be taken, at the Titans' five biggest positions of need.

EDGE rushers Titans should target in NFL draft

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Bailey, Texas Tech



Rueben Bain, Miami



Zion Young, Missouri



Joshua Josephs, Tennessee



Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

It's hard not to see the pass rush as the biggest need for the Titans. The team did trade for Jermaine Johnson II, but who's going to start on the opposite side? Olu Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, and Jacob Martin are among the current options, so it's clear more depth is needed.

If the Titans want to take an edge-rusher with the No. 4 pick, David Bailey and Rueben Bain are in play. Both have double-digit sack upside and the Titans have held visits with both players.

Meanwhile, Zion Young and Joshua Josephs could be options in the second or third rounds. The Titans met with Young, and the Tennessee connection makes Josephs an interesting option. Finally, if the team prefers to wait on an edge-rusher, Duke's Vincent Anthony Jr. could be in play. Anthony has great size for the edge and represents a low-risk, high-reward prospect.

Interior Offensive Linemen Titans should target in NFL draft

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M



Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech



Logan Jones, Iowa



Jager Burton, Kentucky



James Brockermeyer, Miami

The interior offensive line is definitely a big question mark right now for the Titans. 2025 starter Kevin Zeitler remains unsigned and former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry was released. 2026 free agent additions Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson are currently penciled in at center and right guard, respectively.

With that being said, the team obviously won't be taking a guard or center at No. 4. However, Chase Bisontis and Keylan Rutledge are interesting options for Round 2 and Round 3, respectively. Bisontis has experience at both guard spots and right tackle, and was exceptional as a run blocker in 2025. Rutledge is consistent as a run and pass blocker.

Logan Jones, James Brockermeyer, and Jager Burton are all experienced centers who have already visited with the Titans this offseason. Jones and Burton are mid-round prospects, while Brockermeyer could be a late-round steal.



Wide receivers Titans should target in NFL draft



Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carnell Tate, Ohio State



Makai Lemon, USC



Chris Brazzell, Tennessee



De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss



Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

The Titans made a significant investment in wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, but more is needed. Calvin Ridley isn't the player he once was, and the depth in the room leaves much to be desired.

If the team wants to add an elite pass-catcher in the first, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon are top options. The Titans had Top 30 visits with both players and either could be considered the top receiver in this class. Chris Brazzell, meanwhile, is a big-bodied Day 2 prospect who impressed at the combine.

Stribling is a mid-round prospect the Titans have met with who has a nice blend of size and speed. Jeff Caldwell is a late-round prospect with great size who could immediately be a red zone weapon.

Linebackers Titans should target in NFL draft

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arvell Reese, Ohio State



Sonny Styles, Ohio State



Jake Golday, Cincinnati



Deontae Lawson, Alabama



Red Murdock, Buffalo

Off-ball linebacker is another need that can't be ignored. Cedric Gray was a tackling machine in 2025, but Cody Barton was inconsistent, and the depth isn't great. If the team wants a new starter who could immediately make a difference, Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles could be perfect fits.

However, it's possible either Reese or Styles, or both, are off the board before the Titans pick. In that case, the team could look to a guy like Jake Golday in the second round. Golday has good size for an off-ball linebacker and even provides a little bit of pass-rush as well.

Deontae Lawson is an experienced linebacker who played against solid competition in the SEC. Murdock, meanwhile, is an underrated late-round prospect who can cover and rush the passer.

Running backs Titans should target in NFL draft

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame



Jadarian Price, Notre Dame



Jonah Coleman, Washington



Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest



Jamarion Miller, Alabama

Finally, we have to mention the running back spot. That mean seem strange to outsiders, considering Tony Pollard rushed for 1,000 yards in 2025 and Tyjae Spears is still around as well, but there's no elite option like Jeremiyah Love on the roster.

Love has become the most popular mock draft selection for the Titans, and he's the only running back in consideration at the top. Love's teammate, Jadarian Price, is an option in the second round. Price managed to rush for almost 700 yards in 2025 despite being behind Love.

Assuming the Titans just want a depth back with upside, Jonah Coleman and Demond Claiborne are solid mid-round options. Coleman is a solid pass-catcher while Claiborne is shifty and is an experienced kick returner. Finally, Jamarion "Jam" Miller from Alabama is an intriguing late-round option, but he needs to get better as a blocker and/or pass-catcher.