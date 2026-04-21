1 Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change Titans Overnight

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away and teams are rushing to finalize their strategies. The Tennessee Titans will be an interesting team to watch, as the team currently owns nine picks in this draft.

Recently, rumors have been circulating that the Titans could be open to trading down from No. 4. The Titans have holes all over the roster, so while it would be tempting to stick and pick, it may be prudent to stock up on as many assets as possible.

Of course, to move back, someone has to want to move up. Today, let's identify what a dream trade scenario would be for the Titans during the draft.

The Perfect Trade Down Scenario For Titans

Whether the Titans trade down or not could depend on how the first three picks go. For example, let's say edge rusher David Bailey and running back Jeremiyah Love are already off the board when the Titans come up. In that case, the team may be more willing to move back.

The Kansas City Chiefs are an interesting team to watch. The team holds two first-round picks and has been rumored to be interested in a move up. There's a realistic scenario involving the Chiefs that should greatly the Titans. I predict a deal could look like this:

Tennessee Titans receive: Pick 9, 29

Kansas City Chiefs receive: Pick 4

This would be an ideal scenario for the Titans. The team only moves back five spots and adds another first rounder in addition. Using the NFL Trade Value Chart, the Titans come out with slighlty higher value here, but the Chiefs might be okay with that if they want to move up badly enough.

So, what would the Titans do after this trade? Moving down to No. 9 greatly raises the possibility of the team adding a wide receiver or offensive lineman. There's also a possibility that edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is still on the board here, and trading down and still getting Bain would have to be considered a win.

Assuming Bain is the pick at No. 9, the Titans could take an offensive lineman like Caleb Lomu or Chase Bisontis at No. 29. If a receiver is the pick at No. 9, the team could still take an offensive lineman at No. 29, or perhaps an edge rusher like Zion Young.

The point is, this dream trade with the Chiefs would give the team options galore. Even after picks No. 9 and No. 29, the Titans would still have eight picks remaining.