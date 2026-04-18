Titans GM Says Team Could Draft Comfortably Right Now

With NFL Draft season fully in swing - less than one week remains until the all-important event - the Tennessee Titans are aiming to put their rebuild over the top with another solid class of selections. Say what you will about Brian Callahan, but his final draft class in Nashville has already proved to be a singificant win.

Led by Cam Ward and highlighted by the award-winning special-teamer Chimere Dike, Tennessee's 2025 class will continue to play a big part in what the franchise is capable of moving forward. Although, with Robert Saleh now taking over, the new regime will have to replicate that success if the 2026-27 campaign is to get off on the right foot.

Thankfully for Titans fans, general manager Mike Borgonzi is confident in the Titans' mindset ahead of the draft. So confident, in fact, that he'd be comfortable making a selection right now... if he had to.

Borgonzi is Confident Ahead of the Draft

In a clip of Borgonzi's press conference leading into next week (posted by the Titans' official X account), the GM didn't shy away from questions about the event, although he still managed to avoid any allusion to who Tennessee may actually take.

"Feel really good about the process we've had..." said Borgonzi, describing countless meeting with scouts, coaches, and more, "when you feel good, you feel prepared, we could draft tonight if we had to."

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming nothing has changed in Borgozni's confidence since this statement, the Titans' brass seems to at least have a general idea as to who they'll end up adding to the roster.

Fans will be quick to point to Jeremiyah Love, who continues to build Titans-related smoke, but there will be enough talent on the board regardless to make it difficult for Tennessee to miss. One way or another, the Titans have no excuse not to get better.

Tennessee is Bound to Improve

Whether the move is to add to Cam Ward's growing arsenal under center (again, Love comes into play), or to bolster Saleh's speciality on the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee could not be rebuilding at a better time.

Fans will just have to hope that nothing goes awry on the night-of and, so long as the Titans don't end up trading back, Tennessee gets who they want when their name hits the clock. The wait is almost over, Titans faithful. Hurry up and wait just a little bit longer.

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