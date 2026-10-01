3 Developing Storylines I'm Watching Most in Titans' Week 4 Battle vs. Ravens

Just a few days out of our fourth gameday of the 2026 season, it's time to break down the Tennessee Titans' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Robert Saleh will travel on the road for the second straight week, still in search of his first win, to take on a 2-1 Ravens squad.

As expected, the Titans are widely seen as the underdogs here. Containing the matchup to a single-score deficit may even be seen as a win in the eyes of some for Tennessee. Of course, none of those eyes are in Nashville.

Here are the three developing stories surrounding this duel that I'm watching most. Week 4 could bring the most drama yet in Saleh's first season at the helm.

Derrick Henry's first game vs. Titans

This one comes built-in. Since parting ways with Tennessee back in 2024 for his ongoing stint in Baltimore, Derrick Henry has yet to play against the Titans. Henry said this week that the Titans didn't try to retain him. Jeffery Simmons discussed hitting him like any other RB. There are emotions here.

If anything, Tennessee should benefit from Henry's potential revenge game, if you could even call it that. As Simmons noted, it's simply about playing football. This needs to be any other game for Saleh and Tennessee.

Still, it's inevitable that the narrative will be about Henry in this contest. That could definitely bleed onto the field, and it's worth considering ahead of time for that reason.

The bright lights are on Cam Ward

Through a more Titans-specific lens, the bright lights of expectation have hit Cam Ward. His slow start through two weeks was one thing, but a particularly worrying showing in Week 3 - topped off by a game-losing interception - sealed the deal.

Ward's receivers are playing well. The defense has given him every chance he could ask for. The sophomore QB just hasn't played up to part, and Week 4 feels like the first juncture at which a response is needed from him on the field.

FOX Sports has the Ravens' pass defense slotted at 17th in the NFL, having allowed three passing scores in total and an average of 216 passing yards per game. If Ward could take advantage of this opening and hit the latter metric, we may at least have something positive to talk about next week.

Regardless, Ward is the biggest individual story for Tennessee right now.

Tennessee has health questions in the backfield

Both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears missed Wednesday practice before Week 3 with apparent ankle issues. Spears went on to barely play in the Titans' loss to the Giants, whereas Pollard looked completely fine with 17 carries. We're facing the same scenario this week.

Pollard and Spears don't practice. It's starting to become a mild conundrum; another week without Spears' short-field efforts in the passing game would only stretch Ward's responsibilities past where they are already. Tennessee needs to take what they can get on offense.

To boot, rookie back Nick Singleton was nowhere to be seen in Spears' absence. The Titans had three capable, seemingly playable backs, and only one saw the field in a stagnant offensive showing last Sunday. You couldn't be blamed for wondering what gives.

I'll keep a close eye on the backfield against the Ravens, in a game that will likely see their numbers called to try and keep up with the aforementioned Henry.