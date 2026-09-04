Titans Must Overcome Historic Week 1 Failures With Win vs. Jets

Just how important is getting off on the right foot? A couple of years into a coach's successful tenure, and you can have an argument about how much it actually matters for a team to start the year 1-0. But the Tennessee Titans don't have that luxury, and so the answer is simple.

It's crucial. Especially against a beatable opponent like the New York Jets, with objectively much more difficult games on the horizon, Robert Saleh needs to come out and prove a point. Snag a home victory, start the season flawlessly, and carry your momentum from there.

This is not only a need from Saleh's standpoint, but a look back at Tennessee's history in their season-opening matchups (especially recently) reveals just how badly a revival is needed in Nashville.

The Titans Historically Lose in Week 1

The last time Tennessee managed to eek out of their first game with a win was all the way back in 2020. That game saw QBs Ryan Tannehill and Drew Lock face off as the Titans narrowly overcame the Denver Broncos, 16-14.

Tennessee has lost five opening contests in a row since.

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Stretching all the way back to when the Titans became the Titans in 1999, the franchise boasts a losing, 12-15 record in Week 1. Tennessee is 4-8 in their opener since 2014.

This is just not a team that has performed well to begin the season pretty much ever. It's a team that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 campaign, before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round as the top seed. If the Titans want change, it starts in Week 1.

Tennessee's Change Has to Start From the Top

What this Titans team has in store for fans is about as unclear as any time post-2020 has been. Cam Ward entering his second season under center is the most obvious defining feature of a roster that has endured additions and subtractions at nearly every position.

That puts Tennessee at a crossroads with only one promising path. A historic tendency to stumble right out of the gate meets a revamped roster and staff trying to make good on a new host of promises to the Titans fanbase.

We'll take it one week at a time, but it's more than fair to expect a rebuilt Titans team to break this season-opening curseif they're to truly reset the bar for a franchise long lost.