4 Titans Practice Squad Players Most Likely to be Promoted: 1 Fan Favorite Leads the Way

Robert Saleh isn't a fan of calling the practice squad, well, the practice squad. Instead, the Tennessee Titans head coach likes to refer to the group as the "Next 16." Those guys could be called up at any time, and Saleh wants to treat them that way.

Saleh's sentiment leads to the conversation at hand. Of the guys who made it to Tennessee's so-called Next 16, who leads the way in contention to jump to the active roster at the earliest possible interval?

We've got four names for fans to look out for, all of whom were previously on the team before 53-man roster cuts. These are a bunch of familiar faces.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo, a fan-favorite receiver who led the pass-catching unit in the preseason, is still the most obvious candidate for a regular season role. Restrepo made the initial cut last Sunday before being let go in favor of a defense-heavy run on the waiver wire.

Restrepo's 71-yard performance in Tennessee's preseason finale vs. the Chicago Bears is what fully won a lot of people over for his case. The Titans wide receiver room being crowded already is the only thing holding him back from legitimate snaps.

Any semblance of struggles therein would immediately pave the way for Restrepo's promotion.

LB Mohamoud Diabate

Diabate, who was essentially swapped for fellow LB Owen Pappoe on waivers before being brought back on the practice squad, is another name to watch closely after he made the roster.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) by his face mask during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After spending three semi-productive seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Diabate had a productive camp and preseason in Nashville that made him seem like a safe bet on the fringe. Diabate's four tackles and half-sack against the Seattle Seahawks marked his best preseason outing.

While the Titans may have opted for another option for the active roster for now, Diabate is right back where he started: In position to make the leap as soon as the need arises. He's at the top of the ladder regarding LBs.

CB Erick Hallett II

Hallett was another late release for the Titans. After securing a notable interception in the team's final joint practice with the Bears and then making the 53-man roster, Hallett was let go in favor of Melvin Smith Jr. and Terrell Burgess on waivers.

But Hallett (as well as the next guy on this list) benefit from the secondary being perhaps the most contest unit on Tennessee's team. The former Detroit Lion was getting run as the backup nickel corner in camp behind Marcus Harris.

Tennessee has shown favor for the third-year CB already, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him work his way back into the rotation sooner rather than later.

S Jerrick Reed II

Lastly, Reed comes in an almost identical scenario to Hallett. He's entering his fourth year in the NFL and second in Nashville, returning to the practice squad after being replaced by waiver defenders.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Jerrick Reed II (28) tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) short of the goal line during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed had a mostly quiet preseason for the Titans, ending with one pass defended and a near-pick that likely would've helped his case a bit more from the jump. Still, his experience bodes well in a unit where the aforementioned Smith Jr. is in just his second year and is dealing with a rib injury.

Opportunity is rife across the board in the secondary, and Reed will be battling the make the most of it from Week 1.