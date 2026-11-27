On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the kind of team that have an advantage in every category above most of the league. Good, competitive teams don't fare well against the Jaguars; you can imagine where that puts the Tennessee Titans heading into Week 12.

The outlook is bleak, and that's putting it lightly. Tennessee already fell to Jacksonville by three scores at home in Week 10, and now, the Titans are again forced to face their division rival in a place that they haven't won in October of 2021.

Derrick Henry was still a Titan then. It's been a long, long time.

Still, we're not here to sound the alarm the day after Thanksgiving. Titans fans know exactly what this matchup is. Instead, we're here to provide two keys to a potential upset victory. It all starts with a rising WR duo tasked with making waves vs. one of the NFL's best defenses.

1. Great games from Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike

Per TeamRankings, the Jaguars' defense sits at third in opponent's points per game (16.7) and touchdowns per game (1.7). The Jags' pass defense is slightly weaker than their run-stopping, with Jacksonville's 221.5 average passing yards allowed sitting at a middling 15th in the league.

That's where Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike, spearheaded by Cam Ward's generally trustworthy precision, under center. Dike led the Titans in receiving in Week 11 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in six receptions for 69 yards. He's led the unit two out of the last three games.

Tate, in his return from a two-week absence, scored an improbable 59-yard touchdown. That was one of two catches in the comeback for Tennessee's WR1. Having gone without Tate and Dike not yet seeing an jump in touches the last time these two teams met, Tennessee has a new hope in the duo.

They'll need to take advantage of the only semi-weakness in DC Anthony Campanile's defense.

2. Putting pressure on Trevor Lawrence

QB Trevor Lawrence lit the Titans up on their home field two games ago. He threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, only turning the ball over once due to a tipped pass. Tennessee will need a lot more than a tipped INT to get Lawrence where they want him in Week 12.

Robert Saleh's maligned defense has to find a way to pressure Lawrence this time around, and turnovers can't be exclusively left to LB Cedric Gray's elite awareness. It doesn't help that Tennessee only managed one sack back in Week 10.

Compare that to Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the New York Giants, where Lawrence was sacked three times and picked off twice. The Jaguars scored just 18 points in the defeat.

The Giants have a much better defense than Tennessee (evidenced by them holding the Titans to a season-low seven points in Week 3), so the comparison only goes so far. But the formula for beating Lawrence comes down to forcing him to take mistakes.

Tennessee has the worst pressure rate in the NFL. That will have to give to some extent for the Titans to have a chance at a favorable outcome on Sunday.