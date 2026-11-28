Two weeks after losing 40-23 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans are set to run that divisional matchup back on the road in Week 12.

Both teams are coming off a loss last Sunday, but the circumstantial gap between the 1-9 Titans and the 7-3 Jaguars could not be wider. The former are enduring a rebuild the size of Texas (or Tennessee), while the latter speed toward realistic Super-Bowl contention.

That's precisely why none of the Titans On SI staff are expecting a surprise this week. Allow us to explain.

Isaiah: Titans lose, 41-27

Only two weeks removed from a 40-23 runaway win for the Jaguars in Nashville, the Titans travel to Jacksonville for their second matchup of the season.

A downward spiraling Tennessee defense has allowed 40 or more points for three straight games. This seems like a key bounce-back opportunity for the Jags, who lost last week 23-18 to the Giants.The Jaguars are 4-1 at home this season, winning five straight.

I anticipate Jacksonville’s WR Parker Washington will have another outstanding game against a weak Titans’ secondary. An improving Tennessee offense still will not be able to keep up with the Jags’ high-scoring offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for a first down past Tennessee Titans safety Isaiah Oliver (28) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shaun: Titans lose, 31-27

The Titans have their hands full having to play this Jaguars team for the second time in three weeks. The Jags will be without a couple of their top playmakers as WR Parker Washington and RB Bhayshul Tuten have both been ruled out, so that’ll definitely help Tennessee’s chances.

Unfortunately, this defense hasn’t proved they can stop anybody since they made the two big trades, and until they do, they won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt from me. I expect this to be another high scoring contest that comes down to the wire, but in the end, the Titans fall just short once again.

Lane: Titans lose, 38-24

I'm unfortunately going to agree with the two guys above me here and say that Tennessee comes up short. The talent discrepancy on either side of the ball, especially defense, was reflected in Week 10 and won't be any different tomorrow.

If anything, Tennessee holding the Jaguars to two less points this time around would help the franchise avoid making negative history by allowing 40 or more points in four straight contests. No matter how many times we point that out that, it's always shocking.

As long as Cam Ward is steadily climbing up the ladder of consistency, there's not much for Titans fans to turn their noses up at. Injuries in the secondary will do the team's biggest weakness no favors.

Give me a game that appears winnable on occasion, only for a reminder of this squad's incomplete nature to ring with every Trevor Lawrence touchdown throw. The Titans are trending up, but a playoff-contending Jacksonville isn't the team you break out against.

Dharya: Titans win, 31-27

This has all the ingredients for a Titans upset. With WR Parker Washington and RB Bhayshul Tuten out for the Jaguars, Tennessee should have an easier time limiting Jacksonville’s offense. If the Titans offense can continue to make progress, and limit turnovers, a second win is in the cards.

It'd be a stark change from the Titans' loss to this same team at home two Sundays ago, but I believe the cards are finally stacked in the away team's favor. It comes down to Cam Ward's ability to lead a winning effort, but it feels like he's finally getting there.

That's why I've got Tennessee in Week 12, even if I'm the only one taking that leap. It's time to push my chips in on the Titans' rising franchise QB.