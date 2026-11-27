It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans' secondary has been the team's most disappointing aspect this season. Not only is that specific group losing the team games, but it also just so happens to be the one that Tennessee invested millions of their league-high cap space in this past offseason.

The Titans are in over $100 million deep between CBs Alontae Taylor, Joshua Williams, and Cor'Dale Flott, and now the latter of that trio (and arguably the best) will miss the team's Week 12 rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars. S Terrell Burgess is also out for the contest.

Flott exited the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a neck injury, and Burgess with a knee issue. Those absences, combined with a few other limiting circumstances, led to Dallas hanging 51 points on Tennessee's defense - the most the Titans have allowed all year.

Week 12 was already situated as an uphill battle for the Titans. It's on the road against the best team in their division; the same team that handily beat Tennessee two weeks ago in Nashville. With this injury update, a bad thing only get worse for Robert Saleh's team.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches game play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Saleh's defense at a season-low in Week 12

In place of Flott and Burgess, the Titans will look to the remaining Taylor, as well as reserves Micah Robinson and Isaiah Oliver for relief. Taylor has been moved to nickel as of late due to his struggles on the outside, and Robinson playing behind Flott says everything about his potential as a starter.

It's a tough break for a team that has allowed 40+ points for three straight games now, threatening the worst kind of franchise history if the Jaguars cross that mark this coming Sunday.

The only potential grace Tennessee's secondary will see against the Jaguars is that QB Trevor Lawrence will be without his premier receiver, Parker Washington. Per Adam Schefter, Washington suffered a shoulder injury in practice yesterday.

Washington leveled the Titans in Week 10 for 7 receptions, 152 yards, and one touchdown. He was by far Jacksonville's most unstoppable weapon, and a notable reason that game got out of control in the second half.

That is to say, it's not a complete loss for a defensive position group that needs all the help it can get. Look for recently-picked-up CBs Derrick Canteen and Corey Thronton to try and help pick up the slack against a 7-3 Jaguars offense playing with a vengeance after their defeat last week.