Why Concerns Around Cam Ward at OTAs Are Way Overblown

When you're in this slower time of year, it's not uncommon for narratives to get out of control. There's just simply not a ton going on, so people will naturally overreact to reports coming out of practice.

This has been the case with Cam Ward, unfortunately. The second-year quarterback is looking to take that next step in 2026 and become one of the game's elite passers. However, Ward has struggled a bit with accuracy this summer. The quarterback has had some bad misses and has thrown a few interceptions as well.

In particular, the red zone offense really struggled during Monday's practice. Ward was forced to throw the ball away multiple times and had an interception. Of course, some people are choosing to overreact to this stretch and claim that it's a sign that Ward will be a bust. I'm here to explain why anybody who thinks they have a bold takeaway about Ward's struggles is completely overreacting.

New Year, New System

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like people are forgetting that the Titans have a new coaching staff and a new system this offseason. Ward just had to learn a new offense last year as a rookie, and now, just one year later, he's having to learn an entirely new one.

That's a tough situation for any quarterback, and it's kind of crazy that people apparently expected Ward to learn the system and be perfect overnight. Is it not better to get the kinks out now before the regular season?

The deeper we get into the offseason program, the more comfortable Ward should look. This is the time of year where you want to experiment with things and get your footing, especially with a new system. Plus, it's not like Ward is the first young quarterback to ever have a rough week of practice, which leads me to my next point.

Similar Talking Points About Caleb WIlliams, Drake Maye Last Offseason

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Would anybody say that Drake Maye and Caleb Williams have been busts? Absolutely not, right? Well, this time last year, there were plenty of conversations about the two young quarterbacks struggling in practice.

Of course, we know Williams threw for almost 4,000 yards with only seven interceptions, while Maye led his team to the Super Bowl. I'm not implying Ward will do either of those things, necessarily, I'm just pointing out how silly it is to overreact to what you see in the summer.

Ward Will Have Much More Help in 2026

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) goes through warmups during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another reason you shouldn't worry- Ward will have much more help than he did in 2025. Not trying to throw shade at anybody, but who on last year's offense was a true difference-maker? This year, Ward will have weapons who can make game-changing plays and help him out when/if he struggles.

Going from Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, and Calvin Ridley to Ridley, Carnell Tate, and Wan'Dale Robinson is about as big an upgrade as you can make in one offseason. That doesn't even include Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, who have both looked fantastic so far this summer.

Even if Ward struggles out of the gate, he has guys who can make up the difference. When you have receivers who don't drop the ball and can get open, it works wonders. Just ask Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.