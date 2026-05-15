Ranking Every Game on the Titans' Schedule from Easiest to Hardest

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been revealed. After months of speculation, we now have the answers about what the 2026 season will look like.

Now that we know how the schedule is laid out, we can better predict how the season can go. Today, let's rank the 14 teams the Titans will play in 2026 from easiest to hardest, based on preseason expectations.

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon greets Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) after their 24-17 loss to the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The easiest game on the schedule appears to be the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets. The Jets have the lowest win total of any team on the Titans' schedule after having a miserable 2025 season.

It's expected that the Jets will be marginally better in 2026, but they still shouldn't be too tough of an opponent. You have to think Robert Saleh will be extra motivated to win this game as well, and there should be a fantastic crowd on hand.

Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) attempts a tackle on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett (4) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Titans played an ugly game against the Raiders last season and ended up losing. However, the Raiders' win total for 2026 is just 5.5, and there's an argument to be made that the Titans have the more talented roster.

This game is confirmed to be late in the season, so we'll probably get to see Fernando Mendoza. The Titans' elite defensive front should give the rookie a tough time.

Cleveland Browns

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. catches a second-half touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans free safety Xavier Woods, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are one of just three teams the Titans took defeated in 2025. They didn't exactly do too much to improve this offseason, either, and their quarterback situation is a mess. There's no reason to think the Titans can't win this game again.

The Browns will likely have a tough defense once again, but this offense should have enough firepower to get it done. The Browns' win total is at 6.5, which is the same total as the Titans.

New York Giants

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates after Tennessee Titans place kicker Randy Bullock (14) missed a field goal attempt during the final seconds of the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 11, 2022. The Titans lost their home and season opener 21-20. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another "easy" game for the Titans should be the New York Giants. We already know this game will take place in Week 3, and it's in a good spot for the Titans to pick up another W.

This is one of the most interesting games on the schedule. All of the coaches and players that have history with the other team, as well as the drama from the fanbases this offseason, this will be must-watch TV. This is also one of the games the Titans have to win.

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) dives in for a touchdown, that was later overturned, during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next, we have our first division opponent in the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts started off hot in 2025 before being decimated by injuries and ultimately missing the postseason. The thing is, it's hard to see exactly how the Colts got much better this offseason.

That's reflected in the win totals, too, considering the Colts' win total is only at 7.5. The Titans get two shots at beating the Colts every year, and it will be shocking if they don't pull it off at least once in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) wraps up on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going from one division opponent to another, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars up next. I don't think either game against the Jaguars will be an easy win, per se, but I do think they're an easier opponent than what the Titans have left.

The Jaguars and Texans both have win totals set at 9.5. However, it's hard to get excited about what the Jaguars did this offseason, and it seems like they're mostly betting on internal improvement. I don't think the leaders on the Titans will forget what happened in this series last year, and I expect at least one win in 2026.

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) pushes Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) out of bounds just short of the end zone during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As you can see, I have all of the divisional opponents bunched up right here. I do think the Houston Texans will be the toughest test for the Titans in 2026, but I'm not scared of any of the AFC South teams. I wouldn't be surprised if the Titans go 3-3 in division games simply because I don't think that much separates the teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans running back Jonathan Ward (20) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) as punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) punts during the fourth quarter of their game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is no love lost between the Titans and Steelers so this game will definitely be worth watching. The Steelers made the playoffs again in 2025, but they have some unknowns, especially considering Aaron Rodgers has yet to re-sign.

If Rodgers doesn't sign on, then this game becomes infinitely more winnable. It's also possible Rodgers finally looks his age, and the Titans are able to capitalize. This will be a physical, hard-fought game no matter what.

Washington Commanders

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders are an interesting matchup. The team made a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, but managed just five wins in 2025 after being ravaged by injuries.

If Jayden Daniels looks like he did as a rookie, this is a tough game for the Titans to win. However, he played less than half a season last year, so if he looks rusty, the Titans could capitalize.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals are another team that the Titans don't exactly have a great history with. It's always chippy when these teams play, and Joe Burrow should be healthy for this matchup, which will be a problem.

The Bengals have so many weapons and an elite quarterback, so this is undoubtedly one of the tougher games on the schedule. The only reason this isn't ranked lower is because the Bengals seem to have a few inexplicable losses every year.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates their 27 to 13 win against the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys could have been a contender last year if they didn't have the worst defense in the league. That unit should be better in 2026, and there's no reason to think their offense will be any worse.

As a result, this will be another tough game to win. The Cowboys' win total is at 9.5 and they figure to be a player in the NFC.

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) pulls away from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) to gain a first down during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

I believe the three toughest games for the Titans will be the Eagles, Lions, and Ravens. I think the Eagles is the most winnable of those three for a couple of reasons.

For one, the Eagles like to control the line of scrimmage and establish the ground game. The Titans could potentially have one of the best defensive fronts in the league, which could make Jalen Hurts very uncomfortable. Additionally, A.J. Brown and his sideshow could be a distraction or he may not even be on the team. This is a tough game no matter what, but it's the most winnable of the tough ones.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions are going to be out for blood after missing the playoffs in 2025. The team kept most of its key players and still features one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. It will be tough for the Titans to keep up with the Lions' scoring, and the Titans' offensive line could have problems with Aidan Hutchinson.

Baltimore Ravens

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Finally, we have the matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe I'm too pessimistic, but this just feels like the setup for Derrick Henry to have a 200-yard performance. This will be Henry's first game against his former team, and you know he'll be even more motivated than usual.

Lamar Jackson also comes with his own problems, and the Titans' defense will have its hands full. If the Ravens' defense is improved, which it should be, this will be a tough game for the Titans to win.