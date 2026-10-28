Smoke Rising Around Titans Trading Tony Pollard: Where the RB Could Go, and What Tennessee Could Get

Today, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Tony Pollard is "more likely" to be moved before the trade deadline than backs like Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley. Coming off his best game of the season, the Titans' veteran RB could strike the perfect balance on the market.

If the Colts don't move off their aforementioned superstar back, in Taylor, Pollard presents as a promising "fallback plan," as Jeremy Fowler put it in his own report. Pollard ran for three touchdowns and 129 yards in Tennessee's loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

With the trade deadline approaching in November 10, every week from here on out will matter for Pollard's market, and he could be moved at any time. Even if the Titans may have to wait for someone like Taylor to fall in one place or another, the smoke is rapidly rising around a Pollard trade.

I'm here to take a look at potential landing spots for Pollard, as well as what the Titans could realistically get for the back if he were to be traded.

Potential destinations: Seahawks, Broncos, Vikings, etc.

The Seattle Seahawks have long been circled as a destination for Pollard. With Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both dealing with injuries, backup back Emanuel Wilson has been Seattle's go-to guy in the backfield. However, Wilson is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry right now.

Charbonnet will be the guy when he returns, but the volatile state of the Seahawks' backfield could still open the door for Pollard to get safe, complimentary touches. The Denver Broncos are 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game according to TeamRankings (94.9) and have been widely pinned as a landing spot for Taylor.

Again, any team in the market for Taylor could realistically settle for Pollard in the case that Indy looks elsewhere. One of the worst offenses in the league, in Denver, could swing on someone like Pollard to bring a sturdy veteran presence to a run-by-committee backfield.

That brings us to the Minnesota Vikings, another one of the least effective offenses in the league. Brian Flores' defense has covered up a scoring unit with little to no reliability. With Aaron Jones Sr. fading out of consistency at 32 years old, and longtime Vikings backup Jordan Mason just now returning from a Week 1 injury, Pollard makes sense here, too.

Pollard could click in as a slightly younger, more effective option than Jones, spell Mason in his return, and help guide rookie back Demond Claiborne just as he has Tyjae Spears and Nick Singleton in Tennessee.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a footnote of sorts, the New York Giants were also mentioned by Jordan Schultz as a team looking for an RB. The market is there for Pollard, but what exactly would it look like for Tennessee?

Potential haul: 4th/5th round draft pick

The Titans aren't securing a first-day pick for Pollard or anything like that. However, with the back in the final year of his contract and Tennessee still enduring a rebuild, any sort of draft capital would be a win at this point.

A fourth-rounder feels like best-case scenario, but depending on the buyer, the Titans could potentially make that happen. Prior to this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers dealt 2025 third-round RB Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Pollard is six years older than Johnson, but to a team in need of an immediate contributor that's trying to contend, Pollard may be worth that price or better. We're talking proven contributor vs. pure potential. Anything less than a sixth almost doesn't seem worth it for Tennessee at this point.

Then again, if Pollard is headed out this offseason either way, what do you have to lose? Pollard's field could swing a few rounds in either direction, but if there are multiple buyers interested, Tennessee should be able to squeeze out a decent day-three selection.

We'll keep you posted as news continues to build regarding the Titans and Pollard. Fans should keep a thumb on the pulse of this one ahead of Tennessee's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.