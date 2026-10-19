Titans Mill: The 2 Biggest Questions Tennessee Has to Answer After Week 6 Victory

The Tennessee Titans have won a football game. It's shocking how much one victory can do for a team and their fanbase's general morale, although when you factor in an 0-5 start, I suppose the shock fades away a little.

Still, with Robert Saleh having found his way into the victory column, things are looking up for Tennessee. Yesterday's triumph over the Indianapolis Colts also pulled the Titans to 1-1 in the AFC South. Tennessee didn't win a single divisional game all last season.

There are improvements to write home about here. However, even in the wake of a win, today's Titans Mill poses two questions that Saleh and Tennessee still have to answer from this point forward.

Is the offense fixable without a change?

The Titans may have put up 26 points in the second half vs. the Colts, but Brian Daboll's offense is still fundamentally broken.

12 of those points came from Joey Slye field goals. Seven more were due to a blocked punt that DE Femi Oladejo returned for a touchdown. That left precisely one passing score from Cam Ward to Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter, on Ward's way to an abysmal 11/22, 102-yard showing through the air.

Saleh's defense "locking in," if you will, only makes Ward and the offense's struggles look that much more dire. If Tennessee wants to build on their momentum from this point forward, they'll have to quickly decide whether or not this offense can succeed without making a serious change.

Is that change under center? At play-caller? Somewhere else between the lines? It's hard to tell, but the system as it's currently operating isn't up to par, even after a win.

Was Alontae Taylor the problem on defense?

Next, the Titans' defense went from allowing 26 points to the Houston Texans in a no-turnover blowout at home to holding the Colts to six less than that. Oh, and Tennessee picked Daniel Jones off twice, recovered a fumble, and again, blocked a kick.

Between the special teams unit making up for lost time and Saleh's defense clicking into dominant place, a question has to be begged about the odd absence of CB Alontae Taylor.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) pushes Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) out of bounds during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor was ruled a healthy scratch due to a coach's decision prior to kickoff. The $58 million CB was brought in this offseason to anchor the Titans' secondary. Right after Saleh pulled him out of the lineup, that unit came down with two interceptions.

Could Taylor have really been so bad as to disrupt the entire defense? It probably isn't that dire, but PFF has him graded at 101 of 104 eligible players at his position. He has no interceptions this season.

After the Titans' victory, Saleh said Tennessee would discuss Taylor's status as a team and make a decision moving forward. It could've been a fluke, sure, but the Titans can't be shy about making this sacrifice consistently if the secondary looks that much better without Taylor.

Spending big on a player doesn't mean you're forced to play him over better options.