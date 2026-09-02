4 Major Breakout Candidates for Titans in Week 1 Opener vs. Jets

The preseason is officially over, which means Week 1 is on the horizon for your new (and hopefully improved) Tennessee Titans. With Robert Saleh now steering the ship, the general vibe around the franchise is much more optimisic.

Tennessee's offseason helped with that. Notable free agency additions and a Carnell Tate draft pick later (we'll get to him), and the Titans look like a team at least capable of making noise in the AFC South.

With the New York Jets coming to Nashville in just 11 days, we're outlining four major breakout candidates for the Titans' first game under the updated staff. There are a handful of names worth watching, on both offense and defense.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson is my favorite possibility on this list. Johnson was a Jet for the first four seasons of his career, with a portion of that time being spent under Robert Saleh. Having been traded to Tennessee in March, this aligns as a revenge game for the edge rusher.

New York has an underrated offensive line, with the likes of Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu holding down either side. But Johnson is coming off a redemptive season following his torn Achilles tendon in 2024, in which he posted three sacks in 14 games played.

Now healthy and set for significant snaps in Week 1, Johnson poses as a storied threat to a Jets offense that just traded him away.

WR Carnell Tate

On the opposite side of the ball, Carnell Tate has everything to prove in his first game. Following a zero-catch preseason that drew loads of national criticism to the rookie WR, Tate poses as an immediate riser as Brian Daboll expands his Titans offense.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time and time again, fans were warned that Tennessee's offense was extremely "vanilla" throughout the preseason. Coach Saleh basically outright confirmed that the Titans weren't scheming for Tate yet.

That suggests the potential of Tate being unlocked in Week 1. With the system unleashed and his name sure to be called, Tate is one to watch for an effort that would silence the critics he's already picked up prior to that debut.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Similar to Tate, Robinson is also on the big-game shortlist vs. the Jets. Robinson has less to prove than that, but slotting as Tennessee's WR1 means he'll likely see the largest share of targets in the offense.

Robinson was targeted four times in the Titans' preseason opener, and then twice more in game two. Not to mention that Brian Daboll and Robinson have a past together from their shared time with the New York Giants.

Not to mention that the Jets secondary became the first unit in NFL history to finish without an interception last season. It's not exactly outlandish to imagine the Titans try and pick on them.

S Kevin Winston Jr.

Entering his second year with the Titans, S Kevin Winston Jr. is set to take on a bigger role as one of the few pieces carrying over in Tennessee's secondary. Winston is joined by Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor at CB, but if a breakout is anticipated anywhere in that unit, it's with Winston.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of making the cut for the NFL's All-Breakout Team, Winston will be facing a Jets offense led by Geno Smith. Smith led the league in interceptions last season, throwing a whopping 17 to opponents with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Winston, in his second year season and what should be his first full campaign after a college injury relayed his start as a rookie, is first in line to benefit from Smith's turnover tendencies in Week 1.