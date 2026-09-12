Titans vs. Jets Week 1: What Exactly is at Stake in Robert Saleh's First Game

It's difficult to nail down the necessities around the Tennessee Titans' season-opening matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. Titans fans want to see a win, of course, and such an achievement would mark the team's first 1-0 start since all the way back in 2020.

Can you classify the contest as a must-win? There's certainly an argument to be made there, but even if you don't take it to that dramatic extent, much is still at stake in Robert Saleh's coaching debut. A winless start for Tennessee risks more than bad vibes to kick off the new era.

The Titans getting off on the right foot is pivotal for the team to survive a schedule that quickly turns grueling. It's also the only way to truly convince fans that things are different this time around; Nashville has seen head coaches come and go, but what sets Saleh apart?

Winning... we hope.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh addresses the media after team practice Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winning has to set Robert Saleh apart

Following their contest with the Jets, Tennessee is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans in rapid succession. The Eagles and Texans are playoff teams, while both the Giants and Ravens are trotting out promising new head coaches.

The Titans will have to travel for the Giants and Texans games, with the latter taking on specific importance as Tennessee's first AFC South matchup of the year. A win prior to that stretch will give Saleh and his squad a much better chance of staying in front of the needle.

Brian Callahan went 3-14 in his first season calling the shots for Tennessee, being let go in the middle of a second season that ended with the same overall tally. When Callahan was on the sideline, the Titans went 4-19.

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan takes questions after their 41-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The franchise simply can't afford another run like that one. A single game won't determine Saleh's trajectory, but winning the favorable matchups will be crucial to avoiding it.

The Titans have to win their favorable games

This standard not only means finding a way to pull away from the Jets, but when matchups with the likes of the Cleveland Browns (Week 7), Washington Commanders (Week 13), and Las Vegas Raiders (Week 16) crop up, that Tennessee finds a way to win the bulk of those, too.

The first of those three battles take place at home.

Win where you should and survive everywhere else, at least for now. Saleh's future tenure could never be judged based on his first game alone, but the patience of Titans fans has worn thin - can you blame them? Part of Saleh's new gig is digging this franchise out of the hole the last coach left it in.

That has to start right away, and it has to mean demonstrable growth from the moment things kick off on Sunday.