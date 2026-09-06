1 Week From Week 1: Predicting Titans' MVP, Game Trends, and Final Score vs. Jets

The completely overhauled Tennessee Titans debut at Nissan Stadium one week from today. We'll get our first regular-season looks at rookies Carnell Tate, Keldric Faulk, Fernando Carmona, and Anthony Hill Jr. in Robert Saleh's long-awaited opener. The Titans should have a slight edge over the New York Jets.

Then again, with a roster that has basically been rebuilt from the ground up, nobody knows exactly what this Tennessee team is capable of. The best any of us have are educated guesses, and that's exactly what we're here to provide.

On the runway to this contest, we're making predictions at the Titans' MVP, game trends against the Jets, and the ultimate final score in Saleh's first official match on the sidelines. Let's start on an individual basis.

Titans' MVP: Alontae Taylor

In what is potentially a controversial pick, we're circling CB Alontae Taylor as the Titans' MVP in Week 1. In a game that has the makings to be defense-first, Taylor's starting spot in the secondary hawking Geno Smith positions him for a massive showing.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with teammates during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith threw a league-high 17 interceptions last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, basically gifting a pass to the defense once a game. Taylor, after a slow start along with the rest of his unit to the preseason, managed to tick up as camp went on.

Notably, he snagged a pick-six from Sam Darnold in the Titans' joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks. If this contest ends up being decided in the fine print, a Taylor capitalizing on his preseason momentum with a few pivotal pass break-ups, or even a pick, could seal the deal.

Trends: Defense-heavy, spotlight on the RBs

Expanding on Taylor as the MVP, we're projecting a battle in the trenches for Tennessee. With loud questions needing answers in either offense, as well as two former defensive coordinators calling the shots, this duel has the makings of a real grind.

With names like the aforementioned Taylor, as well as Jeffery Simmons and Cedric Gray promising disruption for the Titans, Saleh's defense will control Tennessee's pace, while Cam Ward and his band of young playmakers on offense are more likely to need time to settle.

For New York, on the other hand, the Smith-led offense is unproven beyond RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson, and that includes Smith. Defensively, with veteran pickups like NT T'Vondre Sweat and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Jets are equally like to disrupt the home team's offense.

Fans can expect breakthrough flashes from either offense, as well as heavy reliance on the ground game, to serve as the connective tissue between bigger plays on the defensive end.

Final Score: Titans win 17-14

In the end, we're giving the nod to Tennessee. With the Nashville advantage and a seemingly better scenario (even if just slightly so) on offense, Saleh's Titans have invested all offseason in a roster that can finally win the winnable games.

If there ever was a winnable game for a squad fresh off a rebuild, it's against a previously 4-13 Jets team. Even with anticipated hiccups from a young offense and Tennessee's typical inability to pull away, the Titans pull away in the end, 17-14.

Alontae Taylor gets the MVP nod, Ward avoids any crucial mistakes and, hopefully, Carnell Tate finally snags a reception.