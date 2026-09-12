The Day Before Week 1: 3 Titans Breakout Candidates to Watch vs. Jets

Tomorrow is finally game day, Titans fans. Tennessee will take on the New York Jets at home early tomorrow afternoon to kick off the Robert Saleh era, usher in their new aesthetic in live action, and debut a hefty share of fresh faces on the roster.

It's a day that fans in Nashville have waited all offseason for. The game also marks the final season-opener that will be played in Nissan Stadium as it currently stands. Oh, and Saleh is coaching against the team that let him go nearly two years ago now.

All of that is wrapped up into this one contest. As for the contest itself, we figure the calm before the storm is the perfect time to circle three breakout candidates for Tennessee. In what could be a winning day for either side of the ball, here are the trio of names that stand out.

CB Alontae Taylor

We'll mildly favor the defense on this list, given their edge in experience and the fact that Saleh is calling the plays. That brings us to recently-signed CB Alontae Taylor.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with teammates during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor, a Tennessee native, spent his first four professional seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a three-year deal with the Titans this offseason. He was brought in to spearhead the secondary, and after a slow start to the preseason, Taylor eventually found his footing.

Finally embracing full minutes alongside the rest of the starters, Taylor will benefit from facing off against a QB who threw nearly 20 interceptions last season, in Geno Smith. That's a corner's dream.

Taylor should see the field for the bulk of tomorrow's duel. If the Titans can limit Breece Hall's productivity in the backfield, expect the Jets to rely on Smith to go airborne. In that case, Taylor will have plenty of chances to make a splash.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

If we're throwing the less surefire offense a bone, it has to be in the form of Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson was brought in specifically to suit Cam Ward with a viable WR1 option back in March.

Carnell Tate may be projected to take that role eventually, but the rookie will first have to settle in. Tate has yet to haul in his first live reception. Until then, Robinson will be Ward's undisuputed go-to.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) stretches during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means that if Tennessee's passing offense manages to squeeze any momentum out of New York's previously terrible secondary, Robinson will be the primary benefactor.

It's also worth noting that New York's second-round rookie CB, D'Angelo Ponds, will sit out with a calf injury. Ponds had been posed for a significant role in the secondary leading up to the game, meaning the Jets could run a little thin trying to contain Robinson.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Finally, we'll flip back to the defense to highlight veteran EDGE Jermaine Johnson. Johnson played for the Jets for four seasons, a portion of those under Saleh, before Tennessee traded for him earlier this year.

The most obvious note here is that Johnson reuniting with Saleh bodes will for his production. It was under Saleh that Johnson had the best year of his career in 2023, leveling 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

A right Achilles tendon tear, Johnson has had to climb back to the position he's once again in. Now, starting on the edge at full health against his former team, the stakes are certainly high.

New York has an above-average offensive line, but additional pressure from heavy-hitters like Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers on the line should open the door for Johnson to make a collateral impact. His full return to form could completely change the Titans' defense, and Johnson gets the chance to light that fuse in a "get back" game of sorts vs. the team that traded him.