4 Underrated Titans who Could Change Course of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are preparing for the 2026 season and there are plenty of new faces on the roster. Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and John Franklin-Myers are just a few of the new additions who should play large roles in 2026.

But, who are some underrated players who could end up being vital to the team's success this year? Today, I want to identify four players who aren't necessarily getting talked about the most but could end up playing large roles.

RB Tyjae Spears

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tyjae Spears is an interesting player to keep an eye on. Head coach Robert Saleh recently revealed that he's planning on Tony Pollard and Spears being the bellcows this season. This was a bit surprising, as many had expected rookie Nic Singleton to challenge for the RB2 role.

It certainly seems like Spears will play a large role in Brian Daboll's offense. The running back recently spoke about how happy he was to see running backs coach Randy Jordan return and also mentioned that he plans on improving as a pass-catcher in 2026. Pollard is another year older and Singleton may not be quite ready to take over, so it's not hard to imagine Spears having his best season as a pro.

Assuming Spears can stay healthy, he should be a reliable outlet for Cam Ward in the pass game at the very least. Spears has looked incredible in OTAs, though, so I won't be surprised to see him fill up the stat sheets.

C Austin Schlottmann

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) greets center Austin Schlottmann (51) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most people are operating under the assumption that the Titans have massive holes at center and right guard. As a result, it's hard to be overly optimistic about the offensive line or the offense as a whole.

However, I think we actually have some clarity at center, at least. Austin Schlottmann has been operating as the starting center, and the Titans made him available to the media, which is a good sign that he will be a key piece in 2026. Schlottmann has experience in Daboll's offensive system and graded out very well in a smaller sample size in 2025.

If Schlottmann can even be an average starter, that will make a huge difference. Going from a huge question mark to a reliable veteran would be a nice development that could legitimately alter the season.

EDGE Jacob Martin

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin (55) arrives at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated signings of the offseason was defensive end Jacob Martin. Martin quietly had a productive 2025 season, ending with 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks. The veteran has had at least two sacks in each of his eight NFL seasons as a rotational piece.

A big reason to believe in Martin is his experience with Saleh. The veteran played for Saleh with the New York Jets, and the coach obviously came away impressed since he chose to reunite with him. Other than Jermaine Johnson, the Titans have a very young group of edge rushers. If Femi Oladejo and Keldric Faulk need time, Martin can step in and provide valuable reps.

I love Faulk's potential and I'm not ready to give up on Oladejo, either, but Martin can contribute immediately. Considering Saleh likes to rotate pass rushers, don't be surprised if Martin repeats or exceeds his sack total from 2025.

DB Marcus Harris

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans reworked the cornerback room this offseason, bringing in Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott to start on the outside. However, not much was done at the nickel spot, so second-year Marcus Harris should be the starter once again.

As a late-round rookie, Harris was thrown into a large role and performed better than anyone expected. Harris earned a 68.4 PFF grade, which ranked 33rd out of 114 qualified corners. That's impressive for a sixth-round rookie, so it makes sense why the team believes in him in 2026.

If Harris can take another step forward, this secondary could actually become a strength. We know Taylor and Flott will be solid, so if Harris continues to hold down the nickel, it's going to be hard to throw on this team.