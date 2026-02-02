Tyjae Spears Could Take Over Titans' Backfield in 2026

In the midst of Robert Saleh's hire as head coach taking up most of the Tennessee Titans-related headlines in the last week, the team still has plenty going on within the roster that suggests a turnover beyond the guys in headsets.

Running back Tjyae Spears, a Titans third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is poised to ramp up in both playing time and production in the coming campaign after spending most of this past year behind seasoned rusher Tony Pollard.

Although Pollard spent most of the 2025-26 season as the Titans' go-to back - due in part to Spears recovering from an injury and, thereafter, being relegated to a shortened role - Spears would ultimately find ways to show out regardless.

Spears Finding Ways to Show Out

Among much else, the backup back tied star, and arguable league-best rusher, Bijan Robinson, of the Atlanta Falcons, for most missed tackles forced (MTF) following a catch, as pointed out by Marcus Whitman on Twitter and confirmed by Pro Football Focus.

While Spears' 26 MTF is impressive enough, that number, taken with the fact that he did so on 45 receptions to Bijan's 79, makes the achievement all the more tantalizing.

While nobody was watching the Titans, Tyjae Spears quietly tied Bijan Robinson for most Missed Tackles Forced after the catch in 2025 (26)... He had just 45 Receptions to Bijan's 79.



Not only did Spears finish just behind Robinson on far less receptions, but he managed to entirely eclipse the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and Christian McCaffery. Both those backs had much higher receiving numbers and, given their similar stardom to Robinson, many more opportunities.

A Role Soon Expanded

While Pollard remains on the roster and at the forefront of Tennessee's backfield for the time being, the 2026 offseason holds many opportunities that could yield a shift in the way of that dynamic.

Between the team being on deck to cut veterans, with Pollard potentially included, and Spears' own improvement in play and consistent health as he enters his fourth season in the league. With the aforementioned Saleh coming in and turning the Titans entirely on their heads, this is a swap that makes far too much sense not to at least be considered.

It's becoming a "young man's game" in Tennessee, with soon-to-be second-year quarterback Cam Ward leading the charge. Pollard appears more akin to the likes of Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed - two other vets that may not remain on the roster for long - than, say, Chimere Dike and T'Vondre Sweat.

If he ends up on the chopping block, fans can expect Spears to finally get a well-deserved shot at taking the next step.

