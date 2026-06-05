Titans Edge Rushers: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The Tennessee Titans did not get enough out of their pass rushers in 2025. Jeffery Simmons, who is a star but not an edge rusher, led the team with 11 sacks. No edge rusher on the team had more than five sacks on the season.

So, it's safe to say, the Titans need more out of the edge rushers this year. With new head coach Robert Saleh, there has also been quite a bit of roster turnover. The team traded for Jermaine Johnson II, drafted Keldric Faulk, and signed Jacob Martin in free agency.

Will the new additions be the change the Titans need? Let's go through the roster and find out what we know about each edge rusher.

Jermaine Johnson II

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is called for roughing the passer, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If you only look at the stats from 2025, you probably aren't very excited about Johnson. However, Johnson already has a Pro Bowl selection on his resume and had his best season playing under Saleh.

Now that Johnson is reunited with his former coach, expectations are high. Johnson will be relied upon in 2026, considering the youth of some of the other edge rushers on the team. I expect Johnson to be on the field for most defensive snaps, and I won't be surprised if he leads the team in sacks.

Keldric Faulk

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 31st overall) defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk is the biggest X-factor for this group. The Titans traded back into the first round to select Faulk, indicating that the team has a great deal of faith in the Auburn product. Faulk never put up insane production in college, but he rarely got to play his natural position.

Faulk will enter the 2026 season as one of the youngest players in the NFL. It may take some time for the defender to get acclimated, but don't be surprised if he gets hotter as the season progresses. Faulk has the tools to thrive in Saleh's defense, and he has some great veterans to learn behind.

Femi Oladejo

Femi Oladejo is essentially a rookie in 2026. The UCLA product was a second-round pick in 2025, but he only played in six games after suffering a leg injury. Oladejo never got to get his feet under him, so this will be a big year for his development.

I expect Johnson to start on one edge with Oladejo and Faulk splitting snaps on the opposite side. This coaching staff has talked up Oladejo this offseason, and it's far too soon to write him off. If Oladejo can be the player he was drafted to be, it would take a lot of pressure off Faulk in his rookie season.

Jacob Martin

Jacob Martin's signing went under the radar, but he's definitely worth keeping an eye on. The veteran has been a journeyman in his NFL career, but he's quietly been a productive rotational piece. Martin has also played for Saleh before, so the coach obviously saw something he liked.

Martin has collected at least three sacks in six of his eight NFL seasons. Last year was actually his best season as he ended with 5.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders. If Faulk and Oladejo get off to slow starts, Martin is a guy who can be called on for some productive edge snaps.

Jaylen Harrell

Tennessee Titans running back Kalel Mullings (31) and linebacker Jaylen Harrell (92) head to the locker room after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Harrell was drafted at the end of the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Harrell played in all 17 games, but mostly appeared on special teams and didn't record a sack. In 2025, though, Harrell started to come on, ending with 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Harrell actually ended up being one of the most productive edge rushers on the team in 2025.

Unfortunately for Harrell, it's hard to imagine many snaps in 2026. Johnson, Faulk, Oladejo, and Martin will all be ahead of Harrell on the depth chart, but we do know that Saleh likes to rotate his edge rushers. If Harrell can have a nice summer, he'll make the team and provide some depth.

Malik Herring

Malik Herring went undrafted way back in 2021, but he's managed to stick around the league since then. Herring spent the first five years of his career as a depth edge rusher on the Kansas City Chiefs and even earned two Super Bowl rings.

However, Herring hasn't gotten many chances in the regular season. The defender has 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks since entering the league, and he'll be competing for one of the final depth spots this year. Mike Borgonzi was with the Chiefs when Herring was brought in, so he knows what he's getting. This could give Herring an edge over the other depth edge rushers.

Truman Jones

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Truman Jones (56) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Truman Jones is another guy who won a Super Bowl as a depth piece on the Chiefs, and thus also has familiarity with Borgonzi. Jones got signed to the Titans' active roster last October, so he's not new to the building.

It's just hard to see Jones doing enough to earn a roster spot once again. He actually does have the type of build and speed Saleh likes in his edge rushers, but he needs to have a strong summer showing to stick around.

C.J. Ravenell

The Titans claimed C.J. Ravenell last season after he was waived by the Baltimore Ravens. Ravenell got in 14 games for the Titans and collected six tackles and one forced fumble. Ravenell benefited from injuries and the Titans' roster just being bad last year, but that shouldn't be the case in 2026.

I like Ravenell's durability- he can play on the interior or the edge- but I'm not sure it will be enough to make the team again. He's a better fit as a 4-3 defensive tackle, but that room is loaded in Nashville.

Earnest Brown IV

Earnest Brown IV was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, but he never panned out in Los Angeles. Brown last appeared in three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, but didn't record any stats.

Barring a camp breakout, Brown is probably just a camp body. He is a bigger edge rusher, but he doesn't seem to have the traits to vault over the other guys competing for spots.

David Ebuka Agoha

David Ebuka Agoha is a Nigerian-born defender signed to an international slot with the Titans. Agoha spent a couple of seasons on the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders, but didn't get any game action.

Agoha was on the Titans' practice squad in 2025, and they clearly saw enough to at least bring him back for camp this year. Agoha is a great story, and he is super athletic, but he doesn't have the refined technique needed to be an impact NFL player.