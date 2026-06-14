3 Position Battles to Watch During Titans' Mandatory Minicamp

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to hold mandatory minicamp this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. With OTAs done for the summer, this will be our best chance to see where players stand and who could be in line to win jobs.

For the most part, we have a good idea of who will take most of the starting spots. However, there are a few spots on the roster that could still be filled by anyone. Today, let's go over the three position battles that will be most worth paying attention to at minicamp.

Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's still much to be decided on the offensive line, and we didn't get to see much from the unit at OTAs. Pretty much all we know is this- JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, and Dan Moore Jr. are definite starters, and Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona will make the team.

We don't know who the starting center or right guard will be, and we don't know who the swing tackle will be. Right now, I think veteran Austin Schlottmann will be the center, and I think Jackson Slater will be the right guard. However, both of those things could easily change, and I'll be interested to see how the unit lines up this week.

Robert Saleh has also mentioned that he doesn't expect an answer at swing tackle for a while, so I wonder if the team is planning a signing or trade. Either way, it will be interesting to see if anybody can step up and earn a spot.

Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson (4) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Have I mentioned that I love this wide receiver room? I already made the case for it being the deepest room in Titans' history, and we don't even know what the final roster will look like yet. We know for sure that Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor will make the team, but the final spot or two is a major question.

Xavier Restrepo, K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, and Bryce Oliver have all looked great this summer. The problem is, only one or two of them can make the roster. Hopefully, one or two pulls away during minicamp, and it will make the outlook a little clearer.

This is definitely a good problem to have. The receiver room was simply not good last year, and now it could be one of the most talented spots on the team. I'm fascinated to see how this race shakes out.

Linebacker

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) signs a helmet for a fan against the New Orleans Saints during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It will also be interesting to see how the linebacker group shakes out. We know Cedric Gray is a starter after a dominant 2025 season, but what about the spot? Cody Barton was the starter last year, but the Titans spent a second-round pick on Anthony Hill Jr., so expectations are high.

Barton has received a ton of praise from Saleh, and it seems like the coach thinks the veteran can do well in his system. However, there's a reason Hill was considered one of the best linebackers in this class, and there's no denying his potential. I'm curious to see if Hill can stand out enough in minicamp to start really building starter buzz.

We haven't seen a ton from any of the rookies so far, save for Carnell Tate. I expect all of them to be more involved at minicamp, including Hill.