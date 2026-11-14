Best — and Worst — Case Scenario for Titans' Week 10 Matchup With Jaguars

It's always a weird feeling to return to weekly football after a team is out on the bye, but it's especially weird when that bye crossed over with the trade deadline. The Tennessee Titans experienced a lot of moving and shaking, and haven't played a football game in two weeks.

The Titans won't at all be welcomed back onto the scene by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 6-2 and leading the AFC South with ease, the Jaguars bulked up at the deadline in an effort to make a legitimate Super Bowl push this year.

Tennessee may have prioritized their draft future at the deadline, but multiple players on this team still have something to prove right now; leader among them is Cam Ward. As best we can tell, here's the best and worst-case outcome for the Titans in Week 10.

Best: Titans win 27-24, Cam Ward outpaces Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars won't be entirely stopped, but if Tennessee can initiate another score-for-score battle like they did against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, a few adjustments could lead to a victory here.

Ward, of course, would have to outpace QB Trevor Lawrence in that case. Lawrenece had a similarly poor start to his career as Ward, but has since had the time to come into his own as a franchise-leading player. The Titans are hoping the same of Ward, and his first 300-yard game in Week 8 promised that such a development could be on the way.

In Tennessee's best-case, Ward comes up with similar numbers and a weakened TItans defense does just enough at home to keep Lawrence and company at bay. It should help Ward that newly-acquired All-Pro S Jessie Bates won't be competing for Jacksonville just yet.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worst: Titans lose 34-13, injury absences keep Tennessee in check

Although it will certainly hurt Ward that WR Carnell Tate isn't playing. On top of their best offensive playmaker, the Titans will also be without standout rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr., veteran LB Cody Barton, and multiple starters on the offensive line.

In the Titans' worst outcome, these absences lead to gaps that Tennessee just can't fully seal against a great team. Lawrence runs away from the Titans' defense, and Ward fails to overcome the piling injuries on his side of the ball.

This one may be the likeliest of the two, but again, Ward has a lot to prove. It'd be fair to say going in that his performance, in spite of the injuries around him, will define the first game of the Titans' season that couldn't be defined as a "must-win."

It's a must-improve game, wherein all eyes are on the QB who could decide it.