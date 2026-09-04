Can Titans Avoid Last Place? Projecting AFC South Standings Game-by-Game

Since the inception of the AFC South in 2002, the Tennesee Titans have gone without a single win just one time. Of course, that time came last year amidst the downfall of the Brian Callahan era. It's a 3-14 run most fans have already begun trying to forget.

Now, with Robert Saleh leading the way for a roster that appears objectively better than last year, there's reason to expect that Tennessee won't suffer that winless fate again. But just how far can Saleh's Titans go in the AFC South?

We're taking it game-by-game to project Tennessee's divisional record to primarily determine whether or not the Titans can avoid last place. Let's jump in.

Week 5: Titans vs. Texans

After playing the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens in successive weeks, the Titans will already be well weathered by the time they host the Texans in Week 5. It's difficult to compare any team to last year's matchups, as Tennessee lost literally every game, but Houston did manage to shut the Titans out in September.

The second game was much closer, going final at 16-13, but the Texans being widely perceived as the best team in the division doesn't immediately bode well for the Titans. Even at home, you'd have to be extremely optimistic to suggest that the Titans had fully found their footing by this point.

We'll call this a loss.

Week 6: Titans at Colts

I do expect that Tennessee will find a way to win at least one of their games against the Colts, but their first attempt on the road doesn't offer comfortable circumstances.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second in back-to-back division duels and the third road game in four weeks, Indianpolis is likely to make this the Titans' second straight loss. However, things could get interesting with a Colts team that went 8-9 last year before losing WR Michael Pittman Jr. and EDGE Kwity Paye this offseason, among others.

A contest to keep an eye on as we approach the midseason point, but it'll be chalked up as a defeat for now.

Week 10: Titans vs. Jaguars

Perhaps controversially, this game poses as a real chance for Tennessee to put their foot down. Assuming they enter this home bout with the reigning division champions at 0-2 in the AFC South, the Titans should be comfortably settled into their new system with a chip on their shoulder.

With late-season stakes slowly rising and the Titans in desperate need of a division win (especially given the next game on this list), we'll say Tennessee finds a way to win this one.

Expect a fiery performance from Brian Daboll's offense in that case, as that's what it would take to keep up with Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence's often explosive Jacksonville offense.

Week 12: Titans at Jaguars

This is that "next game." The Titans were blown out in Jacksonville in their final game of the 2025-26 regular season, 41-7, as Cam Ward exited early from due to a shoulder injury. We did propose a world where Tennessee sweeps this series, but in trying to be realistic here, this looks like an honest defeat.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely to be vying for a playoff spot by this point, the Jaguars would be primed for revenge against a Titans team that upset them two weeks prior, given this reality. You could almost guarantee a hostile home crowd cheering on a Jaguars team with more to lose.

I wouldn't anticipate another 41-7 blowout or anything, but if any battle has the potential to get ugly on this list, it's probably this one.

Week 15: Colts at Titans

This is where we'll pencil in the second win. The Colts finished last season on a dour seven-game losing streak, throwing their early-season momentum out of the window in favor of a much more sensible finish for a team battered under center.

Healthy or not, however, Indy simply looks like the weakest team in this division by a mile, save for Tennessee. At home late in the season, I like the Titans to buck up and make a case for themselves here.

This is a particularly compelling thought if Tennessee is floating around that 4-5 win mark by this point. We had the team finishing 6-11 in our most recent projection, and getting over the top for that sixth win in a winnable division match at home appears far more likely than the Titans' season finale.

Is six wins a thrill? No, but it would match the combined win total of the team's previous two seasons, and 2-4 looks a whole lot better than 0-6 in the division.

Week 18: Titans at Texans

That brings us to the assuming season-ending loss at the Houston Texans. This is the environment that saw the Titans break down in a 26-0 shutout last season, prompting Ward to go viral when he scorched the team in the postgame.

Again, we can expect that Tennessee has mostly moved past disastrous outcomes like those. But, much like the latter Jaguars matchup before this one, the Texans could very well be working to wrap up an AFC South title in this game.

It's always fun to play spoiler, but with a potential playoff berth on the line for Houston here, this lines up as a predictable loss for the Titans that would end a respectable (given recent years) first season for Coach Saleh.

Is 2-4 last place in the AFC South? Well, that was Indianapolis' tally in their third-place finish last season. Tennessee grabbing two wins would at least make things interesting.