Titans' Path to the Playoffs — 4 Huge Upsets That Would Turn the Tide

The Tennessee Titans are by no means expected to be a playoff team this season. ESPN recently had Tennessee securing six wins at best. It'd be hard to imagine Titans fans not being thrilled with an outcome like that, given the fact that six wins would double that of the previous two seasons.

Still, what's wrong with a little dreaming? If we're painting a semi-realistic path for Tennessee to get into the postseason, it'll take a trio (at least) of timely, crucial wins along the way.

By my count, here are games that the Titans would have to find a way to win if they'd have any chance at an underdog run to the playoffs, given their schedule. It all starts in Week 2, and that's assuming a win vs. the New York Jets in Week 1.

Week 2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Let's say the Titans get past New York. Robert Saleh's inaugural team would be 1-0 with the benefit of being at home for a second straight week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons removed from a Super Bowl win, the Eagles fell in the Wild Card round last year to the San Francisco 49ers. Oh, and they lost their go-to receiver, in former Titan A.J. Brown. An elite team? Yes, but a vulnerable one all the same.

The Titans have the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at home, following the New York Giants on the road, after this one. Going into that stretch 2-0 would provide a comfortable blanket, even if they lose a little steam there.

Week 8 - Cincinnati Bengals

That takes us up to Week 8, where Tennessee faces off against an expectedly improved Bengals squad. Tennessee could be any one of 5-3, 4-4, or 3-5 at this juncture, and the victory would go a long way.

Not only would beating a top-notch offense like Cincinnati's on the road be good for the Titans' resume, but if Tennessee manages to stay afloat by this point, it's exactly the sort of win that could buy them some breathing in their AFC South-heavy slate from this point on.

The Titans will have to snatch a big win during that stretch too, but a convincing triumph over Joe Burrow and his Bengals on the road is similar to the Eagles game. Only, it'd be even more crucial at the season's midpoint.

Weeks 9 and 11 - Jacksonville Jaguars

One game after the Bengals, and then two contests later once more, the Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the same Jaguars team that won the division with a 13-4 record last season. It's the same Jaguars team that trounced the Titans 41-7 in last year's final game.

Cam Ward exited that game early due to a shoulder injury, but still, a loss is a loss.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the two wins prior to this, the Titans finding a way to miraculously sweep the reigning AFC South champs would serve as the final bump they need to get into the postseason. Humor this reality for a moment.

Looking past the budding rivalry between Saleh and Jaguars HC Liam Coen, the Jaguars haven't strung together consistent, year-to-year postseason success in literal decades. In fact, Jacksonville has never won the AFC South two years in a row. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani dubbed the Jaguars as the absolute biggest loser of the offseason back in June.

Tennessee isn't at all tracking to be better than the Jaguars, but they also aren't remotely in the preseason playoff picture. If something insane has to happen for the Titans to get in, an unexpected division sweep that allows for error elsewhere at least makes sense on paper.

It'd take a gritty gameplan from Saleh and two of the best games the Titans play all year - it'd take a miracle, from the outside looking in. But that's the entire point of this list, and how sweet it would be for Titans fans if the team returned the 2-0 favor to Jacksonville fresh out of a rebuild.