Carnell Tate Ready for Week 1: How Titans Rookie Could Unlock Victory vs. Jets

When the Tennessee Titans took Carnell Tate with their fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, the receiver immediately became a permanent fixture of attention on offense alongside Cam Ward. In a new day for the franchise under Robert Saleh, Tate's potential as a long-time running mate for Ward is what set him apart from the moment he was picked.

That's why Tate going without a single reception in the preseason had the Titans faithful on skates. After an offseason full of hype, the rookie went three games without managing to come down with a catch. He was only targeted six times, to be fair, but a dud is a dud.

Yet, Robert Saleh just doubled down on Tate, saying the first-year should go into the season "very confident." Tate himself said he's ready to "go out there and make some plays" in Sunday's season-opening matchup with the New York Jets.

After being touch-and-go in recent practices with stiffness, Tate was not listed on Tennessee's injury report for Week 1. That means the rookie is ready to go against the Jets, and he could very well end up being the catalyst for a the Titans going 1-0.

Tennessee wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) plays catch with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo during warmups before their preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tate could be the catalyst for a Titans victory

Tate enters this matchup as Tennessee's supposed WR2. He's unlikely to eclipse the more experienced Wan'Dale Robinson in targets, and veteran pass-catcher Calvin Ridley will also threaten Tate's share on the outside.

But what sets Tate apart is that middle ground that he'll be playing in. The rookie hasn't at all shown what he's capable of up to this point. According to the Titans' sideline, that's due in part to a "vanilla" offense that hasn't shown the full deck of cards of cards they'll be playing with.

Scheming for Tate will certainly help. On top of that, with Robinson likely to draw the technical majority of Ward's targets, Tate being eased into a secondary role should take the pressure off him to have a breakout game.

Put simply, he doesn't need to in order to give the Titans an edge. What Tennessee needs from Tate are successful routes when Robinson finds himself blanketed; even if that means one clutch catch in the third quarter that moves the sticks, the "catalyst" role comes into play.

The touches have been bound to come all offseason for Tate. His two-touchdown breakout in Tennessee's joint practice with the Chicago Bears hinted at a player capable of more than what had been shown in live play.

It all comes to a head in Week 1. An offense built around Cam Ward carved out an ideal complimentary role for a rookie set to leap within a system that Brian Daboll has yet to unlock. The formula is clear. All Tate has to do now is the same thing that got him drafted so high in the first place.

Catch passes.