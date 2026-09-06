Titans Offense Given Painfully Low Projection Ahead of 2026 Season: Why Fans Shouldn't Worry

The Tennessee Titans endured one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. On top of Cam Ward being sacked nearly 60 times in his rookie campaign, Tennessee came in at 30th or lower in points and yards per game, as well as touchdowns per game and fourth-down conversion percentage (per TeamRankings).

It was no surprise, then, to see the Titans focus on the offense in the midst of their ongoing rebuild. Hiring the defensive-minded Robert Saleh didn't stop Tennessee from fitting Ward with two new receivers, in Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate. The offensive line also got a facelift.

Yet, according to USA TODAY's preseason offense ranking, the Titans come all the way down in the 31st spot. Per this ranking, the only team that Tennessee will have an advantage over offensively is the Cleveland Browns.

.@USATODAY ranks all 32 offenses in the NFL:



1 - Bills

2 - Rams

3 - Cowboys

4 - Lions

5 - Bears

6 - Patriots

7 - Bengals

8 - Chargers

9 - Ravens

10 - 49ers

11 - Packers

12 - Jaguars

13 - Chiefs

14 - Broncos

15 - Colts

16 - Seahawks

17 - Vikings

18 - Eagles

19 - Texans

20 -… pic.twitter.com/sqXyZExYAh — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 5, 2026

This is some certified doom and gloom on the national level. For comparison, the highest team in the AFC South comes in at the 12th spot, in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans should be safely expected to improve

This expectation basically foresees the Titans not only staying stagnant, but even ticking slightly in the opposite direction. Why shouldn't Tennessee fans worry? Because, in every facet, the team's offense has at least slightly improved.

Last year's primary receiving options, in Calvin Ridley (when healthy), Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike have all been bumped down in the rotation. Replacing them at the top are the aforementioned Robinson (coming off a 1,000-yard season in a Brian Daboll offense) and fourth overall pick Carnell Tate.

Tyjae Spears is entering the season at full health and should serve as more than workable relief in the backfield for Tony Pollard, too. Then you've got the offensive line.

Tennessee's upgraded line is massive for Cam Ward

Growth from returning RT JC Latham is an early sign that OL coach Carmen Bricillo is making the most of his new position, but fans should be similarly encouraged by the development of rookie RG Fernando Carmona claiming the starting spot.

Per PFF, Carmona had the highest offensive grade among all rookie OL in the preseason on a minimum of 50 blocking snaps. Oh, and Tennessee extended standout G Peter Skoronski on a $100 million deal.

It's clear that creating a space for Ward to develop has become a primary focus for the Titans. That's the difference between Tennessee and a chunk of their fellow teams defining the bottom of this ranking.

The Cleveland Browns (32) shocked the league by giving Deshaun Watson the starting nod. The New York Jets (29) brought in Geno Smith, who threw the most interceptions in the NFL last season, with 17.

Ward isn't a Pro Bowler just yet, but Titans fans should take solace in Tennessee's pivotal security under center.