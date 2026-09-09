Why Wan'Dale Robinson is the Key to the Titans Beating the Jets in Week 1

After a grueling summer, the Tennessee Titans will finally kick off the 2026 campaign at home against the New York Jets. Tennessee went 2-1 in the preseason and will now look to show real improvement after winning three games in each of the past two seasons.

The Jets are an ideal Week 1 opponent for the Titans. New York isn't a contending team, and Tennessee should beat Aaron Glenn's group, so Sunday's contest will tell us a lot about where the Titans stand currently.

However, a win this weekend isn't guaranteed. Head coach Robert Saleh needs several of his key players to step up to capture a victory, especially wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Wan'Dale Robinson Could Be the Catalyst of a Titans Win on Sunday

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that quarterback Cam Ward looks at Robinson as his security blanket. It was on full display throughout training camp and the preseason, as Ward would continually find Robinson on short and intermediate passes when the defense took away throws down the field.

The same should hold true in Week 1. The Jets' secondary is nothing to write home about, but most of their focus will be on Titans No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate, which should leave holes in the defense for Robinson to take advantage of.

Robinson also has a favorable matchup in the slot this week. New York is slated to start either former Titan Jarvis Brownlee Jr. or rookie D'Angelo Ponds at nickel corner, and Robinson should be able to create separation against both with his savvy route running.

Overall, Robinson is still one of the most experienced receivers on the Titans when it comes to knowledge of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system. As a result, Ward will look toward the prized free-agent signing when times get tough on Sunday, and if Robinson can turn in an impactful day, Tennessee should cruise to a 1-0 start.