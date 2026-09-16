Even Robert Saleh Was Shocked by Lifeless Second Half vs. Jets — Where Titans Really Went Wrong

Heading into the halfway point in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans found themselves down just one score to the New York Jets. Statgnant offense aside, we had plenty of reason to think that the Titans would come out of half break swinging. The score at that point was just 10-3.

Two quarters and a flurry of head-scratching moments later, and Tennessee finished the game in an abysmal 23-10 defeat. The previously predictable (and beatable) Jets appeared unstoppable, especially on the ground. Play after play, run after run, the Titans didn't stand a chance.

To say that Tennessee's second-half delfation was unexpected would be an understatement. Appearing to the media the Wednesday after the loss, Saleh himself joined the crew of confused onlookers who anticipated a little more fight.

"I would have bet every asset my family has we would have come out in the second half and played better," said Saleh flatly. "We didn't."

Tennessee didn't do anything particularly well in the second half, but it was one specific slip-up that ultimately cost Saleh the game. Instead of playing to win, the Titans' head coach started playing not to lose when it mattered most.

Saleh, Titans were playing not to lose vs. Jets

This familiar phenomenon could not be displayed better than on a decision to punt the ball back to New York late in the third quarter. Up to this point, Tennessee had strung together a promising drive that took them all the way up to the Jets' 42-yard line.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1)is forced out of bounds during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With eight yards to go on third down, Cam Ward was forced out of bounds escaping the pocket. He lost one yard, and rookie EDGE David Bailey was credited with his first sack on the other side of the ball. That meant Tennessee had nine yards to go to advance in New York territory.

Down 20-3 already, what was the call? To punt. The Titans punted away what went down as their lone momentous drive in the third quarter and, to make matters worse, punter Tommy Townsend booted the ball for a touchback. Townsend had three touchbacks on the day.

The decision exemplified all the worst aspect of the Titans' game plan in Week 1, and has since drawn natural criticism from folks who couldn't be blamed for thinking Tennessee accepted defeat right then and there.

The Titans would go on to punt again down 20-3 in the fourth quarter. That decision came on a fourth-and-five on their own 18-yard line. That one is less offensive, but it still adds to the pile of conservative play-calling that ended up ensuring Tennessee stayed buried.

No matter how things kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, it'll likely take a few risky decisions to give Saleh and his squad a chance against an elite team. With their backs against the wall and a loss deep already, at least New York may have served as an early wake up call.