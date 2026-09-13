Everything Titans' Robert Saleh Said After Falling to 0-1 in Debut vs. Jets

What is there to say after a loss like that? Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans have officially fallen to 0-1, at the hands of Saleh's former team, no less. The New York Jets just marched into Nashville and completely controlled the game, from start to finish.

At a final tally of 23-10, the Jets looked every bit more experienced and aggressive. Everyone knew the Titans were young heading into this game, but that could not have been exposed more than it was today.

Following the dud, Saleh took the podium to answer some unsurprisingly hard-hitting questions. Here are his most notable answers.

"Lifeless" isn't the word, but Saleh expected better

When asked about Tennessee's "lifeless" performance, Saleh rebuked that wording before admitting that he, too, expected more. "I don't know if "lifeless" is the word," Saleh began, "but expected a better performance for sure."

There was no other way for Saleh's postgame presser to open. Investing the league's roomiest salary cap in a roster overhaul over the offseason, only to lose in a landslide to one of the NFL's worst teams from the previous year, demands some shaken heads.

Jets "leaned" on Titans in run game

After saying that Tennessee's defensive line rotation was unlikely to change after today's subpar showing, Saleh praised the Jets for doing a "great job" picking the Titans apart in the run game. New York would total a hefty 152 rushing yards on the day. Both of their touchdowns came on the ground.

"They weren't getting explosive runs, they were leaning on us for three, four, five yards a pop. To Frank [Reich's] credit, they stuck to the run... they leaned on us."

Saleh's defense should be expected to settle in as the season goes on, especially as the veteran play-caller is able to see the dust settle on the question marks in his unit. But after a long offseason of hype, today was a bottom-of-the-barrel result for Tennessee.

Ward knows he has to make good on his chances

When confronted with franchise QB Cam Ward missing throws today, Saleh was quick to confirm that accusation: "He missed a couple."

"He's gotta make those throws," Saleh went on. Ward notably missed Carnell Tate streaking over the middle, before later ignoring an open Calvin Ridley to send a pass sailing out of bounds. "He [Ward] knows that. Those are things that we're going to continue to work with him on."

Ward finished the day 19/32 passing for just 140 yards. His lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter to Elic Ayomanor against a Jets defense that knew they'd already won.

Titans will find a way to get better

"We'll get there," Saleh said of the in-progress state of this Titans team. "I get it, it wasn't good enough. But we have to find a way to get better, and we will." Saleh also noted that he thinks "everyone is frustrated."

It's fair to point out that this is the very beginning of Saleh's tenure in Nashville; we've got a long season ahead of us. But with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Nashville in Week 2, followed by a road trip to New York against the Giants, it's also fair to say that Tennessee needed this.

We'll see just how quickly Tennessee is able to make good on Saleh's promise of improvement, and whether or not it's quick enough to avoid falling in a permanent hole early this season.