Day Before Game Day: How Robert Saleh Will Rush to a Titans' Win in Rainy New York Return

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans will travel to face the New York Giants in sloppy conditions. There's an estimated 90% chance of rain with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

It will mark Robert Saleh's first time back to MetLife Stadium as a head coach since his firing from the New York Jets nearly two years ago. This time, Saleh seeks his first win as the head coach of the Titans on familiar turf.

"Gotta be able to do something," Saleh said half-heartedly. "Running the ball is the easiest way to avoid the weather. There's an old saying in football, 'No matter the venue, no matter the weather, no matter the team, if you pack your defense, your special teams, and your run game, you give yourself a chance to win on Sunday.' That's something we're going to have to do."

The Titans have already been acquainted with bizarre weather this season.

The Titans have experience with bizarre weather

In last week's narrow 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans played on turf that reached 157 degrees Fahrenheit at Nissan Stadium. The Eagles offensive linemen had to exchange cleats due to the extreme discomfort caused by the smoldering heat.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh congratulates Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, Saleh's mission remains the same. Just win.

Saleh mentioned the team has been practicing with footballs dunked in water to simulate the expected conditions on Sunday despite Nashville's sunny weather.

From Saleh's coaching days with the Jets, he described MetLife Stadium as "permeating wind," inside the stadium. It will be an ongoing factor in the game plan going into the Titans matchup against New York.

Saleh is used to the weather at MetLife Stadium

"I feel like it rains there all the time," Saleh added with a chuckle. "As far as pivoting, and being able to understand what it will be like in there, it helps, but at the end of the day, the players have to figure it out and get used to it quickly."

MetLife Stadium is notorious for its turf surface, which has been a topic of controversy for years due to the numerous major injuries recorded on the field. However, the former Jets head coach firmly believes that narrative is overblown.

Expect to see more of rookie running back Nicholas Singleton complementing starting running back Tony Pollard against New York. Saleh praised the former after a strong week of practice.

Against the Eagles, Singleton recorded four carries for 10 yards in his NFL debut.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will have quarterback Cam Ward under center more to minimize ball security issues. Additionally, the Titans may look to open up the passing game for Ward with play action.

The Titans have made ball security a priority ahead of their running back-centric offensive game plan to defeat the Giants on Sunday.