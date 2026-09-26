Titans Red Zone Report: Why Drives Improved And How Tennessee Can Keep Building in Week 3

There are no moral victories. The Tennessee Titans lost due to a late-game defensive breakdown against the Philadelphia Eagles last week; that will remain the overarching story from the contest, as coming close isn't close enough. But still, it's hard to ignore the strides Tennessee took on offense.

After just barely managing 10 points vs. the New York Jets in Week 1, OC Brian Daboll's unit looked significantly more comfortable, and effective, the following Sunday. Tennessee's total yards jumped from 195 to 291. Their points doubled, from 10 to 20.

Cam Ward chalked up 43 more yards (183 to 140) on six less attempts. Even in a loss, these are improvements worth tracking. Much of the difference came in formation. After a diehard commitment to lining up in the gun hampered Tennessee vs. New York, Week 2 saw more variety.

Ward found success lining up under center and working play-action, even noting that he himself is a big fan of that approach. Ward working with his feet in the play-action was harder to stop than him scrambling out of a stable position in shotgun.

At the same time, this change also freed up receivers like Elic Ayomanor to get open downfield. The Titans' offense works better when young playmakers are trusted to make plays. We saw more of that in Week 2, and in Week 3 against the New York Giants, Daboll should fully embrace that.

Brian Daboll must embrace Titans' young playmakers

Take a look at Ward's stats in the red zone vs. Philadelphia. Per The Fantasy Footballers, Ward had one of the highest rushing attempt counts in the zone of any player in Week 2. He outpaced RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and D'Andre Swift in that regard, and his two rushing touchdowns were tied with Christian McCaffery and Josh Allen for the most.

The aforementioned Ayomanor is another perfect example. When utilized (should be more), Ayomanor's two receptions made good for 69 yards - a team-high metric. His fourth-quarter hurdle at the end of a long reception was not only a highlight, but put Tennessee in position to win the game.

Give these guys chances to make plays, and they will make them. Tomorrow's contest facing off with the Giants is not just an opportunity for the Titans to win a football game. No, Tennessee has a chance to make a statement at MetLife Stadium.

Another uptick in downfield movement, spurred by another uptick in aggression from Daboll's play-calling, should more than do the trick.