Nasty Weather Could Force Titans to Play to Giants' Strengths in Week 3 — But There's a Catch

On the page alone, the Tennessee Titans’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants presents a favorite opportunity for the road team. Tennessee will be facing an undermanned New York roster at MetLife Stadium. QB Jaxson Dart and LB Brian Burns will both sit due to injuries.

The Titans, on the other hand, saw all of Tony Pollard (ankle), Tyjae Spears (ankle), Micah Robinson (groin) and Cor’Dale Flott (quad) practice today. This all seems to point to a game that will be firmly in the Titans’ hands, right?

Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but the literal rain could spell bad news for Tennessee on Sunday. Sunday's game in New York is expected to not only be rainy, but wind gusts are being forecasted to reach up to 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

This sounds like a fun change of pace for fans watching from home. It's always entertaining to see wild weather kick into play on the screen, and things get interesting when teams attempt to adjust to those elements.

But the bad news for Tennessee is that these conditions may force the Titans to play right into the Giants' hands.

Bad weather could spell bad news for the Titans' efforts vs. Giants

With Jameis Winston taking over for the aforementioned Dart under center, the Giants were going to have to rely on their run game to a heavier extent already. Winston attempted 27 passes when he came in for Dart early last Sunday, but he completed only 11 of them.

Winston threw one interception, no touchdowns, and 111 yards in total. That would've been fine by a Tennessee defense that just held the Eagles to 89 rushing yards in Week 2, but if the rain is pouring, the Titans will likely be forced to rely on the run, too.

That may help the Giants neutralize the anticipated discrepancy at QB. Robert Saleh said today that the team will dip footballs into water in practice to prepare for the weather, but preperations like those can only go so far.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (32) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'd be looking at Cam Skattebo vs. Tony Pollard trying to spearhead their respective offenses through the downpour. The catch, however, is that the Titans have an ace in the hole. Rookie back Nick Singleton is ramping up, and he could make all the difference off the bench on Sunday.

Rookie Nick Singleton is Tennessee's safety net

Again, both Pollard and Spears are back in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. But them playing didn't stop Saleh from giving Singleton limited looks last week. It also didn't stop him noting today that he wants to give the rookie more carries in Week 3.

Singleton's four carries against Philadelphia came in the third quarter, resulting in 10 yards before he was pulled back to the sideline. But if the run game is as heavy-handed as expected this coming Sunday, Pollard will need extra help in the backfield.

For all of Spears' positives, he thrives in the passing game. This opens the door for Singleton to get his feet wet (literally) and truly settle into the contest. Pollard said in our interview earlier this week that he expects Singleton to become a stud in the NFL.

The two potentially pairing up could be the reason Tennessee is able to outlast New York in Week 3. Rain or shine, the Titans have a sound plan to come away with their first win of the season.